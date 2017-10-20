Linde AG (LING.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Linde says 50.85 percent of shares tendered for planned Praxair merger

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Linde :Says shareholders representing 50.85 percent of capital accept exchange offer for Praxair px.n merger by Oct 20.Linde needs at least 75 percent of shareholders to tender stock to the new company for Praxair merger to go through.

Linde says 46 percent of shares tendered for planned Praxair merger

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Linde says:Shareholders representing 45.8 percent of capital accept exchange offer for praxair << >> merger by Oct 17.Linde needs at least 75 percent of shareholders to tender stock to the new company for praxair merger to go through.

Linde says 33.21 pct of shares tendered for Praxair merger

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Linde says :33.21 percent of Linde's shares have been tendered for planned merger with Praxair as of Oct 10.Acceptance period for the exchange offer ends on October 24.Among those who have tendered are Artisan Partners, Australian Super, Bay Street Capital, Dodge & Cox, Norges Bank Investment Management, Northern Cross LLC, Nuveen TIAA Investments, Schroder Investment Management, T. Rowe Price, Union Investment .

Praxair shareholders vote in favor of Linde AG merger

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc ::Praxair shareholders vote in favor of merger with Linde AG.Says ‍business combination is expected to be completed in second half of 2018​.Says ‍83 percent of total issued and outstanding shares of praxair common stock voted to approve business combination​.Says ‍additionally, Praxair shareholders approved all other proposals at special meeting​.

Linde wins contract for hydrogen manufacturing unit in Sweden

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Linde AG :Has been awarded with the engineering and supply of a modular hydrogen manufacturing unit for st1 refinery in Gothenburg, Sweden.Engineering division will start the engineering and construction of the unit immediately, with the completion estimated for the end of 2018.

Linde advances partnership with Wanhua Chemical Group

July 26 (Reuters) - Linde AG ::Linde further advances its partnership with Wanhua Chemical Group with an additional investment of eur 108 million in china.Linde ag says under new agreement, Linde will invest eur108m (835m rmb) to build two additional energy efficient steam-driven asus.

Linde ‍selected by Braskem as EPC contractor for new polypropylene production line in Texas​

July 11 (Reuters) - LINDE AG :‍SELECTED BY BRASKEM AS EPC CONTRACTOR FOR NEW WORLD-SCALE NORTH AMERICAN POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION LINE IN LA PORTE, TEXAS​.‍BRASKEM HAS COMMITTED SEVERAL HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS TOWARDS DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PP PRODUCTION LINE NAMED DELTA​.

Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America

June 15 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc -:Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North America for a new industrial gas plant in upstate New York.Air products and Chemicals Inc - approximate capital investment of $60 million will be made in new facility.Air Products and Chemicals Inc - ‍new plant, will be constructed and operated by air products with commercial status targeted for december 2018​.Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new facility will be built at site of an existing air products plant already located in glenmont.Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new plant will also significantly increase amount of liquid argon available to air products.Air Products and Chemicals Inc- products produced at new facility will service New York and new england regions.

Linde chairman says may have to dispose of more assets than expected

June 2 (Reuters) - Linde chairman:Says may have to dispose of more assets than expected but that wouldn't derail the Praxair px.n merger.Says winning over shareholders is more challenging, reaching 75 percent tender threshold not trivial.Says aspirational target should be $100 billion market capitalization 5 years from closing of Praxair px.n merger.

Linde wins contract for olefin plant in Russia

June 2 (Reuters) - LINDE AG ::LINDE WINS MAJOR CONTRACT FOR OLEFIN PLANT IN RUSSIA.‍MEMORANDUM OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITH TAIF GROUP SIGNED​.‍NEW OLEFIN COMPLEX WILL PRODUCE FEEDSTOCK FOR PLASTICS MANUFACTURING AT PETROCHEMICAL HUB IN NIZHNEKAMSK, REPUBLIC OF TATARSTAN​.