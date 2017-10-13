Liquor Stores NA Ltd (LIQ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd :Liquor Stores announces it's considering selling Kentucky Locations.Liquor Stores - ‍entered preliminary non-binding term sheet with a third party for proposed sale of 15 Liquor Barn locations in Kentucky​.Liquor Stores terms of potential transaction are being negotiated and have not been finalized​.Liquor Stores - if deal not completed, co may elect to sell to another party or, might not to further pursue sale of any or all Kentucky Locations.

Liquor Stores to change frequency of dividend payments to quarterly, effective for Q4

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd :Liquor Stores NA Ltd - effective for Q4 of 2017, company will change frequency of dividend payments to quarterly.Liquor Stores NA Ltd - anticipates paying a dividend of $0.09 per quarter rather than previous monthly dividend.

Liquor Stores posts qtrly adj share $0.11

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd :Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports second quarter 2017 results, new members of senior management changes to board, and change to the frequency of dividend payments.Qtrly Canadian same-store sales were $119.6 million, down 3.9 percent.Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.11.Qtrly US Same-Store sales were $52.5 million, down 4.5 percent.Richard Perkins has stepped down from board to take on role of executive vice president.Announced appointment of Kenneth Barbet as new chief executive officer of company, effective as of today.Qtrly sales $208 million versus $ 209.2 million.From Q4, anticipates paying a dividend of $0.09 per quarter rather than previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Liquor Stores says intends to appoint Kenneth Barbet as CEO

July 7 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd :Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces leadership change.Liquor Stores NA Ltd says intends to appoint Kenneth G. Barbet as president and chief executive officer of company effective in early August.Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Stephen Bebis, current president and CEO, ending his tenure with company effective immediately.Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Peter Lynch will act as interim president and CEO until Mr. Barbet commences his duties.

Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board

June 20 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd ::Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board.New Board of Directors of Liquor Stores comprises two incumbent directors, Gary Collins and Peter Lynch.Following meeting, Derek Burney was appointed Chair of Board.New Board comprises Derek Burney, John Barnett, Karen Prentice, Kenneth Barbet, James Burns, Richard Perkins, nominated by PointNorth Capital.

Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital

June 19 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd -:Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others.Alberta Securities Commission - dismissed application with respect to solicitation of proxies for scheduled meeting of shareholders of liquor stores n.a..Alberta Securities Commission - panel found that there was "insufficient grounds" to grant orders sought by pointnorth entities.

Liquor Stores says six board members will not stand for re-election at annual meeting

June 19 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd :Liquor stores n.a. ltd. Provides update on annual meeting.Liquor stores na ltd - 6 board members have advised co they will not be standing for re-election at annual meeting.Says ‍directors reached decision after assessing, among other things, proxies voted by shareholders​.Liquor stores na ltd - two incumbent directors are gary collins and peter lynch.

Liquor Stores says application by activist Pointnorth Capital to ASC is "without merit"

June 13 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd ::Liquor Stores NA says ‍an application by activist Pointnorth Capital to Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is "without merit".Liquor Stores NA Ltd says ‍soliciting dealer arrangement put in place by liquor stores is in "public interest​".Liquor Stores NA says it recommends that shareholders vote white proxy for board's eight incumbent nominees.

Liquor Stores N.A. ltd reports Q1 sales C$162.4 million

May 8 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd :Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly basic loss per share $0.18.Q1 sales fell 5.6 percent to C$162.4 million.Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million.

Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports Q4 adj. basic earnings per share $0.17

Liquor Stores NA Ltd : Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results . Qtrly consolidated sales were $227.6 million, up 6.3% . Qtrly U.S. Same-Store sales were $47.1 million, down 5.9% . Qtrly basic loss per share $0.22 . Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17 . Liquor Stores NA Ltd - anticipates further downward pressure on same-store sales at start of 2017 .Liquor Stores NA Ltd - says will open or acquire between three to six new stores over next 24 months, at an estimated aggregate cost of $5 million to $10 million.