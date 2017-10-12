Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc ::ACQUISITION OF ZURICH PENSIONS & SAVINGS BUSINESS.‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH TO ACQUIRE ITS UK WORKPLACE PENSIONS AND SAVINGS BUSINESS WITH ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF 19 BILLION STG​.‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO PARTIALLY CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018​.

‍Moody's upgrades Lloyds bank Plc's long-term deposit & senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa3​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody's::‍Moody's upgrades Lloyds Bank Plc's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa3​.‍Moody's says upgrade of the baseline credit assessment to A3 reflects lloyds' improved asset risk, stable capital levels.Moody's says Lloyds Bank's standalone baseline credit assessment was upgraded to A3 from Baa1‍ ​.Moody's says also upgraded ratings on senior unsecured debt issued by bank's holding co, Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LBG), to A3 from Baa1​.‍Moody's says BCA upgrade also reflects expectation Lloyds' profitability to continue to increase as it benefits from lower legacy conduct charges, cost reductions.‍Moody's says upgrades of Lloyds' BCA, long-term deposit, senior unsecured ratings incorporate likely impact of implementing ring-fencing regulation in UK.

Lloyds Banking appoints Scott Barton to mid markets role

Sept 22 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ::‍SCOTT BARTON HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF MANAGING DIRECTOR, MID MARKETS FOR COMMERCIAL BANKING DIVISION OF CO.‍BARTON WILL REPORT TO DAVID OLDFIELD, GROUP DIRECTOR OF COMMERCIAL BANKING​.‍BARTON COMES FROM STANDARD CHARTERED WHERE HE WAS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INSTITUTIONAL BANKING, EUROPE. HE JOINS CO ON 1 NOVEMBER​.

Lloyds' MBNA chief gets nod to assume charge of bank's overall credit cards operation - Sky News

Sept 4 (Reuters) - :Lloyds' MBNA chief gets nod to assume charge of bank's overall credit cards operation - Sky News, citing insiders.

Lloyds to pay 283 mln stg in compensation over mortgage fees

July 27 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc :Britain's FCA says Lloyds to set up redress scheme for mortgage customers who incurred fees after they fell behind with their mortgage payments.Lloyds has committed to refund all fees charged to customers for arrears management and broken payment arrangements from 1 January 2009 to January 2016.Lloyds estimates that approximately 590,000 customers will receive redress payments, totalling around 283 million stg.

Lloyds Banking Group sees FY asset quality ratio less than 20 bps

July 27 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC :UK ECONOMY REMAINS RESILIENT FOLLOWING STRONG EMPLOYMENT AND GDP GROWTH.ASSET QUALITY RATIO FOR FULL YEAR NOW EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN 20 BASIS POINTS.CONTINUE TO EXPECT 2017 CAPITAL GENERATION AT TOP END OF 170-200 BASIS POINTS ONGOING GUIDANCE RANGE.IMPAIRED LOANS HAVE FALLEN BY £0.2 BILLION TO £8.3 BILLION.ADDITIONAL PPIPROVISION WILL NOW COVER REACTIVE CLAIMS OF AROUND 9,000 PER WEEK THROUGH TO END OF AUGUST 2019.

Moody's says UK banks profitability and liquidity to receive boost from BOE low cost funding scheme

June 21 (Reuters) - :Moody's - UK banks' profitability, funding and liquidity to receive boost from boe low cost funding scheme.Moody's - large banks, primarily Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (A2/A3 stable, baa3); lloyds bank plc (A1/A1 stable, baa1), have driven early TFS demand.Moody's on UK banks - expects that other lenders will follow in 2017, as they fund loan growth while also replacing maturing FLS funds.

Lloyds Banking Group says Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally takes over as chairman

June 15 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc :Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally took up his position as chairman of Lloyd's, following retirement of John Nelson.

Bank of America expects to complete sale of consumer credit card business in UK, MBNA Ltd, to Lloyds Banking Group on June 1

May 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp ::Bank of America - expects to complete sale of consumer credit card business in U.K., MBNA Ltd., to Lloyds Banking Group on June 1.Bank of America Corp - upon closing, Bank of America expects to record a minimal after-tax gain associated with the sale‍​.Bank of America Corp - the transaction does not impact bank of America's global commercial card business, which is part of global transaction services‍​.Bank of America - primary ongoing impacts to income statement will be a reduction in net interest income, offset in part by reduction in non-interest expense.Bank of America - sale is expected to improve basel 3 risk-based capital ratios by about 11 basis points under advanced approaches in q2.Bank of America - sale is expected to improve basel 3 risk-based capital ratios by about 15 basis points under standardized approach in q2.

Lloyds CEO buys 50,000 shares in the bank

May 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc :CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 50,000 shares in the bank at 72.31 pence per share on May 17.