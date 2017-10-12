Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)
67.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
0.01 (+0.01%)
66.99
67.25
67.55
66.90
138,803,272
167,363,680
73.58
53.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Moody's upgrades Lloyds bank Plc's long-term deposit & senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa3
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Moody's::Moody's upgrades Lloyds Bank Plc's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to Aa3.Moody's says upgrade of the baseline credit assessment to A3 reflects lloyds' improved asset risk, stable capital levels.Moody's says Lloyds Bank's standalone baseline credit assessment was upgraded to A3 from Baa1 .Moody's says also upgraded ratings on senior unsecured debt issued by bank's holding co, Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LBG), to A3 from Baa1.Moody's says BCA upgrade also reflects expectation Lloyds' profitability to continue to increase as it benefits from lower legacy conduct charges, cost reductions.Moody's says upgrades of Lloyds' BCA, long-term deposit, senior unsecured ratings incorporate likely impact of implementing ring-fencing regulation in UK. Full Article
Lloyds Banking appoints Scott Barton to mid markets role
Sept 22 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds' MBNA chief gets nod to assume charge of bank's overall credit cards operation - Sky News
Sept 4 (Reuters) - :Lloyds' MBNA chief gets nod to assume charge of bank's overall credit cards operation - Sky News, citing insiders. Full Article
Lloyds to pay 283 mln stg in compensation over mortgage fees
July 27 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Lloyds Banking Group sees FY asset quality ratio less than 20 bps
July 27 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Moody's says UK banks profitability and liquidity to receive boost from BOE low cost funding scheme
June 21 (Reuters) - :Moody's - UK banks' profitability, funding and liquidity to receive boost from boe low cost funding scheme.Moody's - large banks, primarily Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (A2/A3 stable, baa3); lloyds bank plc (A1/A1 stable, baa1), have driven early TFS demand.Moody's on UK banks - expects that other lenders will follow in 2017, as they fund loan growth while also replacing maturing FLS funds. Full Article
Lloyds Banking Group says Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally takes over as chairman
June 15 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Bank of America expects to complete sale of consumer credit card business in UK, MBNA Ltd, to Lloyds Banking Group on June 1
May 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp
Lloyds CEO buys 50,000 shares in the bank
May 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used "spin and puff" in HBOS deal, court told
LONDON, Oct 18 Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wedesday.