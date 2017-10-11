Leagold Mining Corp (LMC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LEAGOLD MINING Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE OF 47,766 OZ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp ::LEAGOLD MINING CORP SAYS Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE WAS 47,766 OZ​.LEAGOLD MINING CORP - ‍LOS FILOS MINE REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 185,000 AND 200,000 OZ FOR FULL YEAR OF 2017​.

Leagold Mining Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.06​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp -:Leagold reports Q2 2017 aisc/oz of $989 and all-in sustaining cost margin of $13.8 million.Leagold Mining Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.06​.Leagold Mining Corp - ‍for H2 2017, leagold is providing los filos mine production guidance of 95,000 to 110,000 ounces at an aisc/oz of $875 to $925​.Qtrly ‍gold production of 43,980 ounces at an aisc/oz of $989​.

Leagold receives permit for ramp for Bermejal Underground

July 31 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp :Leagold receives permit for ramp for Bermejal Underground.Leagold mining corp - ‍received environmental permit for development of portal and ramp for Bermejal Underground deposit​.

Leagold reports los filos Q2 gold production of 46,098 oz

July 17 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp ::Leagold reports los filos Q2 gold production of 46,098 oz and provides operations update.Leagold Mining Corp - expect "significant" production and cost improvements will be reflected in results of Q4 and onwards.Leagold Mining Corp - mine planning and heap leach pad management issues will continue into Q3 for gold production.

Leagold Mining receives conditional approval to graduate to TSX

July 7 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp ::Leagold Mining receives conditional approval to graduate to the TSX.Leagold Mining Corp - upon completion of final listing requirements, Leagold's common shares will be delisted from tsx venture exchange.

HTI Ventures appoints Harpreet Dhaliwal as CFO

HTI Ventures Corp: HTI Ventures Vorp. announces new directors and officer .Appoints of Miguel Rodriguez to board of directors, and Harpreet Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer of company.

HTI Ventures announces changes to board of directors

Hti Ventures Corp : HTI Ventures Corp announces change of board of directors . Has appointed Neil Woodyer as chief executive officer and Jasvir Kaloti as chief financial officer . Woodyer acquired 10.5 million common shares pursuant to private transaction acquisitions represent 29.6 pct of outstanding common shares of co .Fiore Financial Corp acquired 6.2 million common shares of co pursuant to private transaction, represents 17.36 pct of outstanding shares of co.