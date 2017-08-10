Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ::ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF 14 LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES FOR 116.60 MILLION STG.PURCHASE PRICE REFLECTS A DAY ONE YIELD ON COST OF 6.1 PCT AND A REVERSIONARY YIELD OF 6.6 PCT .PORTFOLIO HAS A WAULT OF 5.6 YEARS AND IS LET AT A LOW AVERAGE RENT OF 5.50 PSF STG (ERV OF £6.00 PSF ).ACQUISITION INCREASES LONDONMETRIC'S DISTRIBUTION WEIGHTING TO 69% AND LTV TO 37% 1,2.
Full Article
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc :ACQUIRED BURLINGTON RETAIL PARK IN SOUTH WEST LONDON FOR £28.3 MILLION FROM A LARGE UK INSTITUTION.INVESTMENT WILL NOW GENERATE A REVISED TOTAL INCOME OF £1.85 MILLION P.A WITH A WAULT OF 14.4 YEARS.
Full Article
Aug 4 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ::SALE OF RETAIL PARK IN MILFORD HAVEN FOR 15.3 ML STG.LONDONMETRIC WAS ADVISED BY SAVILLS AND PURCHASER WAS ADVISED BY CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD.
Full Article
July 17 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc ::Agreed to purchase, via a forward funding contract with Kier Property, two new distribution warehouses at Logistics City in frimley for 13.1 mln stg.Purchase reflecting an anticipated yield on cost of 5.3%.Construction will commence imminently with practical completion targeted for May 2018.Will benefit from a 5.75 pct funding coupon during construction.
Full Article
May 31 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc ::FY EPRA earnings of 51 mln stg or 8.2 pence per share, up 5 pct, versus 48.5 million pounds year ago.FY net rental income up 5 pct to 82 million pounds.FY portfolio valued at 1,534 mln stg, topped up NIY of 5.4 pct.FY total property return of 7.4 pct compared to IPD of 4.6 pct, 280 bps outperformance.FY occupancy of 99.6 pct, wault of 12.8 years and only 1 pct of income expiring within 3 years.dividend increased 3 pct to 7.5p for year, 109 pct dividend cover in year.Fourth quarterly interim dividend declared today of 2.1p with scrip alternative.retailers closing marginal stores, investing in 'flagship' destinations, new supply chains to service online sales, consumer expectations."Logistics will soon represent more than 70 pct of our investments as our urban logistics portfolio grows further"."Department stores and apparel retailers feel most at risk, and whilst stronger destinations will inevitably fare better".
Full Article
May 31 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc :Three urban logistics warehouses acquired for 24 mln pounds.purchase price reflects a blended yield of 6.0% and a reversionary yield of 6.8%. Wault is 11.7 years.londonmetric was advised by cogent real estate and ftd johns on crawley, by Levy on coventry and by jll on huyton.lambert Smith Hampton and CBRE acted for vendors on coventry and huyton respectively.
Full Article
Londonmetric Property Plc : Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct .Londonmetric was advised by Gent Visick.
Full Article
Londonmetric Property Plc : Londonmetric sells three retail assets for 61 million stg .Disposals are at September 2016 book value and crystallise an ungeared IRR of 12.5 pct.
Full Article
Londonmetric Property Plc : Half-Year report . H1 property total return of 1.5 pct compared to IPD of 0.2 pct, 130 bps outperformance . H1 EPRA NAV of 143.0 pence (FY 16: 147.7 pence) . H1 EPRA earnings of 25.3 million stg or 4.0 pence per share, up 8 pct . Rent reviews at 4.8 pct above previous passing and new lettings at 2.1 pct above ERV . Dividend cover increased to 112 pct with further progression expected in final quarter . Motivated selling that we witnessed for a few weeks in immediate aftermath of referendum vote has largely subsided .At Moore House in Chelsea, our last remaining residential asset in which we have a 40 pct share, we continue to patiently sell down individual units.
Full Article
Londonmetric Property Plc : Londonmetric £130 million private placement . £130 million private placement .£130 million private placement at a blended fixed rate coupon of 2.70% and a weighted average maturity of 8.3 years.
Full Article