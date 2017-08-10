Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Londonmetric Property buys portfolio of 14 logistics warehouses

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ::ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF 14 LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES FOR 116.60 MILLION STG.PURCHASE PRICE REFLECTS A DAY ONE YIELD ON COST OF 6.1 PCT AND A REVERSIONARY YIELD OF 6.6 PCT .PORTFOLIO HAS A WAULT OF 5.6 YEARS AND IS LET AT A LOW AVERAGE RENT OF 5.50 PSF STG (ERV OF £6.00 PSF ).ACQUISITION INCREASES LONDONMETRIC'S DISTRIBUTION WEIGHTING TO 69% AND LTV TO 37% 1,2.

Londonmetric Property says acquired Burlington retail park in south west London

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc :ACQUIRED BURLINGTON RETAIL PARK IN SOUTH WEST LONDON FOR £28.3 MILLION FROM A LARGE UK INSTITUTION.INVESTMENT WILL NOW GENERATE A REVISED TOTAL INCOME OF £1.85 MILLION P.A WITH A WAULT OF 14.4 YEARS.

Londonmetric's sale of retail park in Milford Haven

Aug 4 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ::SALE OF RETAIL PARK IN MILFORD HAVEN FOR 15.3 ML STG.LONDONMETRIC WAS ADVISED BY SAVILLS AND PURCHASER WAS ADVISED BY CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD.

Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments

July 17 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc ::Agreed to purchase, via a forward funding contract with Kier Property, two new distribution warehouses at Logistics City in frimley for 13.1 mln stg.Purchase reflecting an anticipated yield on cost of 5.3%.Construction will commence imminently with practical completion targeted for May 2018.Will benefit from a 5.75 pct funding coupon during construction.

Londonmetric full-year earnings rise​

May 31 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc ::FY EPRA earnings of 51 mln stg or 8.2 pence per share, up 5 pct​, versus 48.5 million pounds year ago.FY net rental income up 5 pct to 82​ million pounds.FY ‍portfolio valued at 1,534 mln stg, topped up NIY of 5.4 pct​.FY ‍total property return of 7.4 pct compared to IPD of 4.6 pct, 280 bps outperformance​.FY ‍occupancy of 99.6 pct, wault of 12.8 years and only 1 pct of income expiring within 3 years​.‍dividend increased 3 pct to 7.5p for year, 109 pct dividend cover in year​.‍Fourth quarterly interim dividend declared today of 2.1p with scrip alternative​.retailers closing marginal stores, investing in 'flagship' destinations, new supply chains to service online sales, consumer expectations​.‍"Logistics will soon represent more than 70 pct of our investments as our urban logistics portfolio grows further"​.‍"Department stores and apparel retailers feel most at risk, and whilst stronger destinations will inevitably fare better"​.

Londonmetric Property acquires three urban logistics warehouses for 24 mln pounds

May 31 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc :Three urban logistics warehouses acquired for 24 mln pounds.‍purchase price reflects a blended yield of 6.0% and a reversionary yield of 6.8%. Wault is 11.7 years​.‍londonmetric was advised by cogent real estate and ftd johns on crawley, by Levy on coventry and by jll on huyton​.‍lambert Smith Hampton and CBRE acted for vendors on coventry and huyton respectively​.

Londonmetric Property announces acquisition of last mile distribution assets

Londonmetric Property Plc : Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct .Londonmetric was advised by Gent Visick.

Londonmetric sells three retail assets for 61 mln stg

Londonmetric Property Plc : Londonmetric sells three retail assets for 61 million stg .Disposals are at September 2016 book value and crystallise an ungeared IRR of 12.5 pct.

Londonmetric Property half-year EPRA NAV falls

Londonmetric Property Plc : Half-Year report . H1 property total return of 1.5 pct compared to IPD of 0.2 pct, 130 bps outperformance . H1 EPRA NAV of 143.0 pence (FY 16: 147.7 pence) . H1 EPRA earnings of 25.3 million stg or 4.0 pence per share, up 8 pct . Rent reviews at 4.8 pct above previous passing and new lettings at 2.1 pct above ERV . Dividend cover increased to 112 pct with further progression expected in final quarter . Motivated selling that we witnessed for a few weeks in immediate aftermath of referendum vote has largely subsided .At Moore House in Chelsea, our last remaining residential asset in which we have a 40 pct share, we continue to patiently sell down individual units.

LondonMetric says entered into 130 mln stg private placement

Londonmetric Property Plc : Londonmetric £130 million private placement . £130 million private placement .£130 million private placement at a blended fixed rate coupon of 2.70% and a weighted average maturity of 8.3 years.