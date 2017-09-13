Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LNA Santé H1 net income group share rises to 10.2 million euros
Sept 13 (Reuters) - LNA SANTÉ
Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
June 23 (Reuters) - LE NOBLE AGE SA
Le Noble Age Q1 revenue up 10.3 pct at EUR 117.5 mln
May 4 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA
Le Noble Age FY EBITDA up at 46.1 million euros
Le Noble Age SA
Le Noble Age Q4 revenue up 25.4 pct at 132.6 mln euros
Le Noble Age SA
Le Noble Age Q2 revenue rises to 114.0 million euros
Le Noble Age SA
Le Noble Age Q1 revenue down 15.8 pct at 106.5 mln euros
Le Noble Age SA
Le Noble Age gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend
Le Noble Age SA:Sees 2016 revenue from operations higher than 380 million euro.Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share. Full Article
Le Noble Age announces additional bonds issuance of 20 mln euros
Le Noble Age SA:Announces additional bonds issuance of 20 million euros. Full Article
Le Noble Age confirms FY 2015 guidance
Le Noble Age SA:Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent. Full Article
BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE