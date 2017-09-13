Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

Edition:
60.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.42 (+0.70%)
€60.10
€59.98
€60.52
€59.98
12,251
14,946
€68.60
€31.70

Latest Key Developments

LNA Santé H1 net income group share rises to ‍​10.2 million euros
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 12:48pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - LNA SANTÉ ::H1 REVENUE UP 5.2% TO 203.7 MILLION EUROS.H1 EBITDA EUR 24.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.LE NOBLE AGE BECOMES LNA SANTE.CONFIRMS ALL FY OBJECTIVES; 4PCT REVENUE ORGANIC GROWTH, PROFITABILITY AND DEBT CONTROL.

Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 03:22am EDT 

June 23 (Reuters) - LE NOBLE AGE SA ::GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE.PAYMENT DAY TO START ON JULY 10.

Le Noble Age Q1 revenue up 10.3 pct at EUR 117.5 mln
Thursday, 4 May 2017 12:08pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago.Confirms target of 2017 organic growth 4 pct.

Le Noble Age FY EBITDA up at 46.1 million euros
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 12:10pm EDT 

Le Noble Age SA : FY revenue 393.8 million euros ($423.4 million) versus 354.1 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 46.1 million euros versus 37.4 million euros year ago . FY current operating income 37.2 million euros versus 28.1 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend of 0.235 euros per share for 2016 .Reiterates organic growth target of 4.0 percent in 2017.

Le Noble Age Q4 revenue up 25.4 pct at 132.6 mln euros
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 12:17pm EST 

Le Noble Age SA : Reports Q4 revenue of 132.6 million euros ($141.8 million) versus 105.8 million euros a year ago .Anticipates growth of 4 pct at constant perimeter for 2017.

Le Noble Age Q2 revenue rises to 114.0 million euros
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 11:50am EDT 

Le Noble Age SA : Q2 revenue EUR 114.0 million ($125.54 million) versus EUR 95.9 million year ago . H1 revenue EUR ‍​220.5 million versus EUR 222.4 million year ago .Sees for 2016 operating revenues over EUR 385 million.

Le Noble Age Q1 revenue down 15.8 pct at 106.5 mln euros
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 12:11pm EDT 

Le Noble Age SA : Reports Q1 total revenue of 106.5 million euros ($121.2 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago .Sees FY revenue from operations of 380 million euros.

Le Noble Age gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend
Tuesday, 5 Apr 2016 08:00pm EDT 

Le Noble Age SA:Sees 2016 revenue from operations higher than 380 million euro.Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share.

Le Noble Age announces additional bonds issuance of 20 mln euros‍​
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 12:25pm EST 

Le Noble Age SA:Announces additional bonds issuance of 20 million euros.

Le Noble Age confirms FY 2015 guidance
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 11:45am EST 

Le Noble Age SA:Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent.

