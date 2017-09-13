Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LNA Santé H1 net income group share rises to ‍​10.2 million euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - LNA SANTÉ ::H1 REVENUE UP 5.2% TO 203.7 MILLION EUROS.H1 EBITDA EUR 24.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.LE NOBLE AGE BECOMES LNA SANTE.CONFIRMS ALL FY OBJECTIVES; 4PCT REVENUE ORGANIC GROWTH, PROFITABILITY AND DEBT CONTROL.

Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share

June 23 (Reuters) - LE NOBLE AGE SA ::GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE.PAYMENT DAY TO START ON JULY 10.

Le Noble Age Q1 revenue up 10.3 pct at EUR 117.5 mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago.Confirms target of 2017 organic growth 4 pct.

Le Noble Age FY EBITDA up at 46.1 million euros

Le Noble Age SA : FY revenue 393.8 million euros ($423.4 million) versus 354.1 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 46.1 million euros versus 37.4 million euros year ago . FY current operating income 37.2 million euros versus 28.1 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend of 0.235 euros per share for 2016 .Reiterates organic growth target of 4.0 percent in 2017.

Le Noble Age Q4 revenue up 25.4 pct at 132.6 mln euros

Le Noble Age SA : Reports Q4 revenue of 132.6 million euros ($141.8 million) versus 105.8 million euros a year ago .Anticipates growth of 4 pct at constant perimeter for 2017.

Le Noble Age Q2 revenue rises to 114.0 million euros

Le Noble Age SA : Q2 revenue EUR 114.0 million ($125.54 million) versus EUR 95.9 million year ago . H1 revenue EUR ‍​220.5 million versus EUR 222.4 million year ago .Sees for 2016 operating revenues over EUR 385 million.

Le Noble Age Q1 revenue down 15.8 pct at 106.5 mln euros

Le Noble Age SA : Reports Q1 total revenue of 106.5 million euros ($121.2 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago .Sees FY revenue from operations of 380 million euros.

Le Noble Age gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend

Le Noble Age SA:Sees 2016 revenue from operations higher than 380 million euro.Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share.

Le Noble Age announces additional bonds issuance of 20 mln euros‍​

Le Noble Age SA:Announces additional bonds issuance of 20 million euros.

Le Noble Age confirms FY 2015 guidance

Le Noble Age SA:Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent.