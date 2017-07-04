Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries

July 4 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp ::Unit to buy selected assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie, F.V.M. Technologies and Alfisa Technologies for about 6 million euros.

Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20

May 10 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp ::Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth.Q1 sales C$1.656 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.55 billion.Qtrly earnings per share $2.20.Q1 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar qtrly earnings per share $1.76

Linamar Corp : Q4 sales C$1.375 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.41 billion . Linamar Corp qtrly earnings per share $1.76 .Linamar Corp - board of directors declared an eligible dividend in respect to quarter ended December 31, 2016 of cdn$0.12 per share on common shares.

Linamar Q2 sales C$1.657 bln

Linamar Corp : Q2 sales C$1.657 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.69 billion . Qtrly earnings per share $2.39 .Q2 earnings per share view C$2.16, revenue view C$1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar public offer for Montupet is reopened

Linamar Corp:Says public offer for Montupet is reopened and valid till Feb. 11.Currently holds 92.84 percent of capital and at least 92.41 percent voting rights in Montupet.Says may launch squeeze out on the company if its stake exceeds 95 percent of capital and voting rights as result of the reopened offer.

Linamar Corp declares dividend

Linamar Corp:Declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2015 of C$0.10 per share on the common shares of the company.Payable on or after December 11, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 26, 2015.