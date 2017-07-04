Edition:
Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

LNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

78.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$79.08
Open
$79.33
Day's High
$79.48
Day's Low
$78.76
Volume
79,266
Avg. Vol
152,328
52-wk High
$80.29
52-wk Low
$47.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 08:00am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp ::Unit to buy selected assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie, F.V.M. Technologies and Alfisa Technologies for about 6 million euros.  Full Article

Linamar qtrly earnings per share $2.20
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 04:00pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp ::Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth.Q1 sales C$1.656 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.55 billion.Qtrly earnings per share $2.20.Q1 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Linamar qtrly earnings per share $1.76
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 04:01pm EST 

Linamar Corp : Q4 sales C$1.375 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.41 billion . Linamar Corp qtrly earnings per share $1.76 .Linamar Corp - board of directors declared an eligible dividend in respect to quarter ended December 31, 2016 of cdn$0.12 per share on common shares.  Full Article

Linamar Q2 sales C$1.657 bln
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 04:02pm EDT 

Linamar Corp : Q2 sales C$1.657 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.69 billion . Qtrly earnings per share $2.39 .Q2 earnings per share view C$2.16, revenue view C$1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Linamar public offer for Montupet is reopened
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 06:52am EST 

Linamar Corp:Says public offer for Montupet is reopened and valid till Feb. 11.Currently holds 92.84 percent of capital and at least 92.41 percent voting rights in Montupet.Says may launch squeeze out on the company if its stake exceeds 95 percent of capital and voting rights as result of the reopened offer.  Full Article

Linamar Corp declares dividend
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 04:00pm EST 

Linamar Corp:Declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2015 of C$0.10 per share on the common shares of the company.Payable on or after December 11, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 26, 2015.  Full Article

BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies

* Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

