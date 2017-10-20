Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sixt Leasing prelim 9-month EBT down at 21 million euros

Oct 20 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE ::SAID ON THURSDAY MANAGING BOARD ADJUSTS EBT FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR TO AROUND EUR 30 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.6 MILLION) - PRELIMINARY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2017 OF AROUND EUR 21 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 23.9 MILLION).CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN INCREASE IN THE GROUP'S CONTRACT PORTFOLIO AS WELL AS A SLIGHT GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE.

Sixt Leasing SE appoints Thomas Spiegelhalter as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing Se -:Dgap-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE : Changes in the management board: Thomas Spiegelhalter appointed as new CEO of Sixt Leasing SE as of January 1, 2018.‍Appointment of Björn Waldow as chief financial officer of company was extended by three years until 2021​.

Sixt Leasing H1 EBT up 3.2 pct to EUR 16.8 mln​

Aug 16 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE ::‍POSITIVE OUTLOOK: MANAGING BOARD EXPECTS CONTINUED REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2017​.‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 WENT UP 4.3 PERCENT OVER SAME PERIOD YEAR BEFORE TO EUR 368.7 MILLION​.H1 ‍OPERATING REVENUE (WITHOUT SALES REVENUE) GAINED 6.0 PERCENT TO EUR 223.6 MILLION​.H1 ‍EBT INCREASED 3.2 PERCENT TO EUR 16.8 MILLION​.FY OUTLOOK: ‍EXPECTS TO SEE FURTHER GROWTH OF CONTRACT PORTFOLIO, INCREASE OF EBT IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT RANGE​.FY OUTLOOK: ‍EXPECTS SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING REVENUE AND AN EQUITY RATIO ABOVE TARGETED MINIMUM FIGURE OF 14 PERCENT​.

Sixt Leasing expects slight increase in operating revenue for FY

June 30 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE ::AGM RESOLVES ON DIVIDEND INCREASE AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION SYSTEM.POSITIVE OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: DIGITALISATION DRIVES PROFITABLE GROWTH.EXPECTS FURTHER GROWTH OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAX (EBT) IN A HIGH SINGLE PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.EXPECTS SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING REVENUE FOR FY.

Sixt Leasing Q1 consolidated EBT up 5.1 pct to EUR 8.5 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE ::SIXT LEASING AFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 FOLLOWING STRONG GROWTH IN Q1.EXPECTS DYNAMIC REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2017.CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2017 CLIMBED 7.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 187.7 MILLION.Q1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) INCREASED BY 5.1 PERCENT TO EUR 8.5 MILLION..

Sixt Leasing raises forecast for online business in 2017

April 24 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing Se :Raises forecast for online business in 2017 significantly after most successful year in the company's history.Outlook confirmed: managing board expects dynamic growth to continue in fiscal year 2017.Higher contract portfolio expected: forecast for online retail contract portfolio upgraded to significantly more than 40,000 contracts by end of 2017.Is also increasing its outlook for online retail business field's contract portfolio, up from 36,000 to significantly more than 40,000 contracts by end of 2017.Is extending target distribution range from 30-40 per cent to 30-60 per cent of consolidated net profit beginning from fiscal year 2017.

Sixt Leasing FY net profit up 9.3 pct at 24.6 mln euros

Sixt Leasing Se : After a record year in 2016, Sixt Leasing is increasing dividend and expects further growth in revenue and earnings - forecast for the online business is raised significantly . Dividend increase by 20 per cent to 0.48 euros ($0.5111) per share . Growth outlook for 2017 in online business field nearly doubled . Sees increase of consolidated EBT 2017 in high single-digit per centage range . Growth outlook for 2017 in online business field nearly doubled through increase of 8,600 to a total of 36,000 contracts . FY consolidated revenue increased in comparison to prior year by 7.3 per cent to an all-time high of 713.9 million euros . FY group's operating revenue (not including vehicle sales proceeds) remained stable as expected at 430.0 million euros . FY consolidated net profit rose by 9.3 per cent to 24.6 million euros . For 2017 we expect further growth in revenue and earnings .For 2017, expects to see an increase in EBT in high single-digit percentage range as well as slight growth in operating revenue.

Sixt Leasing says issues debut bond worth 250 million euros

Sixt Leasing SE : Successfully issues debut bond worth 250 million euros ($266.53 million) .Coupon: 1.125 pct per year, term: 4 years.

Sixt Leasing 9-month EBT up 9.8 pct at 23.9 mln euros

Sixt Leasing SE : Reorganisation of group financing as planned leads to improvement of financial result of 1.0 million euros compared to Q2 2016 . 9-month consolidated operating revenue (without proceeds from vehicle sales) dropped slightly by 1.9 pct to 318.4 million euros (9-months 2015: 324.5 million euros) . Continues to expect contract portfolio to expand in full fiscal year 2016 . For consolidated operating revenue in 2016 a stable development is expected compared to last year . Continues to expect a slight improvement in consolidated ebt in 2016 . Expands contract portfolio and raises profitability during first nine months of 2016 . Consolidated revenue up by 7.3 pct to 534.7 million euros after nine months .9-month group EBT increases above average by 9.8 pct to 23.9 million euros despite higher expenditures for growth initiatives.

Sixt Leasing executes full takeover of SXB Managed Mobility JV in Switzerland

Sixt Leasing SE : Sixt Leasing (Switzerland) executes full takeover of SXB Managed Mobility AG in Switzerland . Acquisition of remaining 50 pct of joint venture with Swisscom subsidiary Business Fleet Management AG .Further step in internationalisation of fleet management business segment.