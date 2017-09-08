Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Virginie Cayatte, CFO of SoLocal group, will step down by end of year

Sept 8 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA ::VIRGINIE CAYATTE, CFO OF SOLOCAL GROUP, WILL STEP DOWN BY THE END OF THIS YEAR..THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOLOCAL GROUP APPOINTED A CONSULTING FIRM TO HIRE A NEW CFO RAPIDLY‍​.VIRGINIE CAYATTE, CFO OF THE GROUP, WILL STEP DOWN BY END OF YEAR, DECISION BEING TAKEN BY JOINED AGREEMENT.

Solocal Group appoints ‍Eric Boustouller CEO​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA ::‍ERIC BOUSTOULLER APPOINTED CEO​.PIERRE DANON APPOINTED CHAIRMAN.‍NOMINATION OF ERIC BOUSTOULLER EFFECTIVE ON OCT. 16.

Solocal Group revises 2017 outlook down with FY EBITDA expected below 200 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA ::H1 INTERNET REVENUES EUR 323 MILLION VERSUS EUR 322 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 RECURRING EBITDA EUR 91 MILLION VERSUS EUR 112 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT EUR 306 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25 MILLION YEAR AGO.REVISES 2017 OBJECTIVES DOWN.2017 INTERNET REVENUES GROWTH EXPECTED BETWEEN 1 PERCENT AND 3 PERCENT.2017 EBITDA EXPECTED BELOW EUR 200 MILLION.

Exclusive negotiation of SoLocal for sale of its business AVendreAlouer

July 12 (Reuters) - Solocal Group Sa : :Exclusive negotiation of SoLocal for sale of its business AVendreAlouer.Entered into exclusive negotiations for sale of its online real estate classifieds business AVendreAlouer.

Solocal Group says Chairman De Metz to step down no later than Sept. 5

June 14 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA :NEW GOVERNANCE OF SOLOCAL GROUP.‍ROBERT DE METZ INDICATED THAT HE WOULD TERMINATE HIS DUTIES AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS NO LATER THAN 5 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍FOUR ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS HAVE BEEN ELECTED​.

Q1 net gain of 278 million euros resulting from the restructuring of group's debt

June 7 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA ::Q1 NET GAIN OF 278 MILLION EUROS RESULTING FROM THE RESTRUCTURING OF SOLOCAL GROUP'S DEBT .

Solocal Group Jean-Pierre Remy resigns as ceo and director

May 31 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA :JEAN-PIERRE REMY INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS AS CEO AND DIRECTOR ON 30 JUNE 2017.

Solocal Group Q1 internet revenues up 4 pct at 163 million euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA ::Q1 internet revenues 163 million euros ($177.05 million)versus 157 million euros year ago.Q1 local search 119 million euros versus 118 million euros year ago.Outlook for 2017 confirmed.Expected outlook for 2017: 2017 internet revenues growth +3 pct to +5 pct recurring EBITDA 210 - 225 million euros.

SoLocal pro-forma net debt at Dec 31 amounts to 344 mln euros

SoLocal Group SA : Said on Tuesday it finalized the reduction of its financial debt . Pro-forma net debt as at Dec. 31, 2016 amounts to 344 million euros ($365.6 million) .Reinstated gross debt resulting from finalization financial restructuring plan now stands at 398 million euros.

Solocal Group announces favourable decision of Court of Appeal of Versailles

Solocal Group SA : Requested from Euronext Paris that the trading of its shares (local FR0012938884) resumes from the opening of the Paris stock exchange on Friday March 10, 2017 . Says proceedings initiated by Benjamin Jayet for obtaining a decision on merits of annulment of certain decisions taken at December 15 AGM recalled in press release of March 8 are still ongoing . Court of Appeal of Versailles by a decision rendered on March 9, 2017, upheld the order of the President of The Commercial Court of Nanterre of January 13, 2017 . Says settlement and delivery of rights issue and allocation of free shares and settlement of securities subscribe by creditors to occur on March 13 .Says total shares subscribed by creditors pursuant to share capital increase without preferential subscription rights for an amount of 363.2 million euros ($384.6 million)including issue premium.