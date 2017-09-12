Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Logo Yazilim establishes a IT company with 8 mln lira share capital

Sept 12 (Reuters) - LOGO YAZILIM ::ESTABLISHES A COMPANY NAMED LOGO KOBI DIJITAL HIZMETLER WITH 8.90 MILLION LIRA SHARE CAPITAL.LOGO KOBI AIMS TO DEVELOP SERVICE BASED MICRO SERVICES AND CLOUD BASED SOFTWARE USAGE FOR NEWLY ESTABLISHED SMALL SCALE AND INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANCY FIRMS.

Logo Yazilim Q2 net profit down at 13.1 million lira

Aug 15 (Reuters) - LOGO YAZILIM SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 63.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 36.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 13.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 15.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Logo Yazilim Q1 net profits drops to 10.4 million lira

May 9 (Reuters) - LOGO YAZILIM SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 53.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 36.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 10.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 15.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Logo Yazilim increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 pct

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Said on Wednesday increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 percent from 90.58 percent .Buys 9.42 percent in Logo Elektronik for 11.3 million lira ($3.10 million).

Logo Yazilim proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016

Logo Yazilim :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

Logo Yazilim sees 2017 IFRS consolidated revenue at 278 mln lira

Logo Yazilim : Sees 2017 IFRS consolidated revenue at 278 million lira ($75.86 million) . Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA at 91 million lira .Sees 2017 consolidated EBT at 62 million lira.

Logo Yazilim unit Logo Software Investment secures EUR 13.1 mln credit

Logo Yazilim : Unit Logo Software Investment signs credit agreement for 13.1 million euros ($13.97 million) with Garanti Bank International N.V. to finance Romania-based Total Soft acquisition .The credit has a maturity period of 7 years.

Logo Yazilim revises 2016 guidance

Logo Yazilim : Revises 2016 guidance, which was announced on September 6, 2016 . 2016 revenue outlook revised to 191.1 million lira ($54.51 million) . 2016 EBITDA outlook revised to 88.1 million lira .Outlook revision due to revenues and operational profitability that have been realized above previous guidance and recorded one-off expenses below the EBITDA line impacting profit before tax.

Logo Yazilim shareholders EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji to decrease stake in company

Logo Yazilim : Shareholder EAS Solutions initiate the selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 6.0 million lira, or 24 percent of the share capital of the Company . Logo Teknoloji initiates selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 1.5 million lira, or approximately 6 percent of the share capital of the Company . In addition, EAS Solutions declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 2.0 million lira or 8% of the capital of the Company and Logo Teknoloji also declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 500,000 lira or 2% of the share capital of the Company .EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji appoint Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler as the intermediary institutions to conduct this transaction..

Logo Yazilim revises its 2016 outlook after Total Soft acquisition

Logo Yazilim : Revises its 2016 outlook after Total Soft acquisition . Sees 2016 consolidated revised revenue of 187.1 million lira ($63.67 million) . Sees 2016 consolidated revised EBIDTA of 78.9 million lira .Sees 2016 consolidated revised profit before tax at 62.3 million lira.