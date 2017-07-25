Klepierre SA (LOIM.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Klepierre H1 net rental income (shopping centers) rises to 527.1‍​ million euros

July 25 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE ::H1 NET RENTAL INCOME (SHOPPING CENTERS) EUR 527.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 520.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 654.5 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 647.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EPRA NAV/SHARE EUR 37.00‍​ VERSUS EUR 34.80 YEAR AGO.H1 PROPERTY PORTFOLIO VALUATION (EXCLUDING. DUTIES) EUR 23.30 BILLION VERSUS EUR 22.62 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET CURRENT CASH FLOW/SHARE EUR ‍​1.22 VERSUS EUR 1.16 YEAR AGO.FY 2017 NET CURRENT CASH-FLOW GUIDANCE RAISED TO AT LEAST EUR 2.45/SHARE FROM EUR 2.35–2.40/SHARE RANGE.AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT STOOD AT EUR 9,134 MILLION, VERSUS EUR 8,613 MILLION ON DEC. 31, 2016.

Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina

May 22 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE ::REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN.PROPERTY VALUE ACQUISITION OF EUR 233 MILLION.BASED ON CURRENT ANNUALIZED NET RENTAL INCOME (NRI) OF €12.5 MILLION (80% SHOPPING CENTER; 20% RETAIL PARK), THE EPRA NET INITIAL YIELD AMOUNTS TO 5.4%..

Klepierre Q1 revenue falls to 320.6 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Klepierre SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 320.6 million ($348.56 million) versus EUR 322.8 million year ago.In 2017 co expects net rental income to continue to grow on a like-for-like basis, while operational and financial costs should be further reduced.In 2017, assuming stable or lower net debt, co expects to generate net current cash flow per share of between EUR 2.35 and EUR 2.40..

Klepierre announces 500 million euro share repurchase program

Klepierre SA :Announces a 500 million euro ($533.9 million) share repurchase program.

Klepierre places 500 mln euro 10 year bonds with 1.375 pct coupon

Klepierre SA :Places 500 million euro ($532.95 million) 10 year bonds with 1.375 percent coupon.

Klepierre total net rental income up at 1.08 bln euros

Klepierre SA : FY total net rental income 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 1.07 billion euros year ago . FY total revenues 1.3 billion euros versus 1.3 billion euros year ago . FY net current cash flow per share 2.31 euros versus 2.17 euros year ago . EPRA NAV per share at December 31, 2016 was 36.7 euros, up 5.9 percent . Proposes a dividend of 1.82 euros per share .Sees for 2017 a net current cash flow per share of 2.35 to 2.40 euros with stable or reduced level of net debt.

Plaza Centers says reached settlement with Klepierre

Plaza Centers N.V. : Update on international court of arbitration case . Says company, Elbit Imaging Ltd. and plaintiff, Klepierre have reached a settlement whereby, inter alia, Elbit shall pay 1.2 mln euros to Klepierre .In addition, Plaza paid to Klepierre costs arising from legal process in amount of approximately 0.6 mln euros.

Klépierre announces disposal of two shopping centers

Klépierre SA : Klepierre announces the disposal of two shopping centers in Scandinavia . Klepierre announces that Steen & Strøm, its 56.1 pct-controlled subsidiary, has completed sale of its stakes in two shopping centers . 49.9 pct of Åsane Storsenter in Bergen, Norway (49,604 sq.m.) . 100 pct of Torp Köpcentrum in Uddevalla, Sweden (31,600 sq.m.) . Both transactions for a total consideration of 235 million euros ($259.35 million) excluding transfer duties . On a group share basis for Klépierre, proceeds from the disposals amount to 132 million euros .Transaction also releases additional financial capacity for Steen & Strøm to fund development projects in its pipeline and potential targeted acquisitions in Scandinavia.

Klepierre to delist from Euronext Amsterdam on Nov. 7

Klepierre SA : Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam of Klépierre S.A. shares . The last day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam will be Friday November 4, 2016 . The delisting will be effective Monday November 7, 2016 .No specific action is required from holders of Klépierre S.A. shares and they will not bear any cost due to delisting.

Klepierre H1 net rental income up at 535.3 mln euros

Klepierre SA : H1 total net rental income is 535.3 million euros ($588.0 million) versus 525.2 million euros a year ago . H1 total revenue is 647.7 million euros versus 654.4 million euros a year ago . H1 EPRA NAV per share of 34.8 euros versus 32.0 euros a year ago . H1 net current cash flow per share is 1.16 euros versus 1.07 euros a year ago . 2016 full-year guidance revised upward .Targeting net current cash flow per share of at least 2.25 euros for 2016, above the 2.23-2.25 euros per share range guidance announced in February 2016.