Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)

LOOK.L on London Stock Exchange

107.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-2.71%)
Prev Close
110.75
Open
111.75
Day's High
112.00
Day's Low
107.00
Volume
200,035
Avg. Vol
545,361
52-wk High
136.68
52-wk Low
96.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lookers buys Knights North West Ltd for 27.2 mln stg
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 04:30am EDT 

Lookers Plc : Acquisition of Knights North West Limited . Has acquired Knights North West Limited, for 27.2 mln stg in cash . Acquisition introduces BMW and MINI to company's portfolio of prestige brands for first time, and further expands its motor division in West Midlands . Acquisition is being funded from company's existing bank facilities .Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year ending December 31 2017.  Full Article

Lookers says to buy Warwick Holdings for 55.4 mln in cash
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 04:07am EDT 

Lookers Plc : Acquisition of warwick holdings ltd . Has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Warwick Holdings Ltd, trading as Drayton Group ("Drayton Group"), for 55.4 mln stg in cash . Says acquisition is being funded from existing bank facilities through a conditional contract . Acquisition will increase Looker's partnership with Mercedes Benz and Smart where new combined business will have an annual turnover in excess of 600 mln stg .Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year ending Dec.31 2017.  Full Article

Lookers to sell its parts business for 120 mln stg
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

Lookers Plc : Proposed disposal of parts division . To sell its parts business to alliance automotive uk ltd for a consideration of 120 mln stg .Transaction expected to complete by end of Oct. 2016.  Full Article

Lookers sees FY trading in-line with expectations
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 02:00am EDT 

Lookers Plc : Has made a good start to year with positive results for q1 . Therefore believe that results for year ending 31 December 2016 should be in line with current market expectations .Company produced a positive trading performance in quarter to 31 March 2016, ahead of prior year.  Full Article

Lookers PLC proposes final dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 02:00am EST 

Lookers PLC:Proposes to pay a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2015 of 2.05p per share.The dividend will be payable on 3 June 2016.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-Car dealership Lookers lowers UK market expectations

LONDON, Aug 16 The chief executive of one of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers told Reuters on Wednesday he now expects the British new car market to shrink by 3 percent this year, downgrading his outlook due to Brexit and political uncertainty.

