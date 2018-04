Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LPP FY Net Profit Up At 440.9 Mln Zlotys

March 14 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::FY NET PROFIT 440.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 174.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY REVENUE 7.03 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.02 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 578.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 226.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY 2017 GROSS MARGIN AT 52.9 PERCENT, UP 4.2 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-ON-YEAR.FY CAPEX 441 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 62 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.FY CAPEX UP DUE TO INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES INCURRED ON DEVELOPMENT OF SHOWROOMS IN POLAND AND ABROAD.AT END-FY 2017 HAD 1,743 STORES VERSUS 1,703 STORES YEAR AGO .AT END-FY 2017 RETAIL SPACE IS AT 1,000.6 SQUARE METRES VERSUS 920.7 SQUARE METRES YEAR AGO.LARGEST SALES GROWTH DYNAMICS WAS RECORDED BY SALES NETWORKS: SINSAY, RESERVED AND MOHITO.IN FEB. LPP REPORTED FY NET PROFIT OF 444 MLN ZLOTYS nEM8Jb9pga.PLANS TO OPEN ABOUT 50 NEW STORES WHICH WILL EXPAND RETAIL SPACE BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT COMPARED WITH 2017.PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE BUSINESS TO FIVE NEW MARKETS: CROATIA, SLOVENIA, SERBIA, BULGARIA AND UKRAINE IN 2018.PLANT TO ENTER NEW MARKETS THROUGH FRANCHISE IN ISRAEL AND OWN STORES IN SLOVENIA AND KAZAKHSTAN IN 2018.SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN IN A RANGE OF 54-55 PERCENT.MANAGEMENT PLANS TO PROPOSE FY 2017 DIVIDEND.

LPP Prelim Q4 Net Profit At 302 Mln Zlotys

Feb 19 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY PRELIM. Q4 NET PROFIT OF 302 MILLION ZLOTYS .PRELIM Q4 REVENUE 2.148 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 16 PCT YOY .PRELIM Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 373 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 199 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

LPP Dec. Revenue 893 Million Zlotys, Up 18% YR/YR

Jan 3 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY DECEMBER REVENUE OF ABOUT 893 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 18 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.FY 2017 REVENUE 7.03 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 17 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN IN DECEMBER OF ABOUT 56 PERCENT, UP 20 P.P. VERSUS YEAR AGO.AS OF JAN. 2018 IT WILL STOP PUBLICATION OF MONTHLY SALES REPORTS.

LPP Signs Investment Credit Agreement For 138.5 Million Zlotys

Dec 21 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::SAYS SIGNS INVESTMENT CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR 138.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAYS CREDIT TO BE USED TO REFINANCE CONSTRUCTION OF TWO NEW OFFICE BUILDINGS IN GDANSK.

LPP Nov. Revenue Up Around 24% YoY

Dec 1 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::NOV. REVENUE AROUND 602‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS , UP AROUND 24 PERCENT YOY.

LPP Q3 net result turns to profit of 85.1 mln zlotys

Nov 21(Reuters) - LPP SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT OF 85.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 1.81 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.49 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 103.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

LPP prelim. Q3 net profit at 85 mln zlotys‍​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::PRELIM. Q3 NET PROFIT 85 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.PRELIM. Q3 REVENUE 1.81 BILLION ZLOTYS UP 22 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM. Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 103 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

LPP Oct. revenue up 7 pct yoy

Nov 2 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::OCT. REVENUE ‍​AT ABOUT 657 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 7 PERCENT YOY.OCT. GROSS MARGIN AT ABOUT 61‍​ PERCENT, UP 1 P.P. YOY.

LPP plans to spend 1.5 bln zlotys on its chain of stores by end-2020

Oct 20 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::INFORMS THAT IT PLANS TO SPEND 1.5 BILLION ZLOTYS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CHAIN OF STORES IN POLAND AND ABROAD.WANTS TO MAINTAIN AND MODERNIZE EXISTING STORES AND TO OPEN NEW ONES.PLANS TO HIRE MORE THAN 1,000 EMPLOYEES BY THE END OF 2018 AND TO INCREASE EXPENSES ON R&D TO ABOUT 200 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR FROM OVER 160 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR NOW.

LPP Sept. revenue up 34 pct yoy

Oct 2 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::SEPT. REVENUE AROUND 611 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 34 PERCENT YOY.SEPT. GROSS MARGIN AT AROUND 62 PERCENT, UP 3 P.P. YOY.