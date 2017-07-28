Laird PLC (LRD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Laird says HY underlying profit before tax rose 47 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - LAIRD PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 1.13 PENCE PER SHARE.HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 47% TO £24.1M.HY OPERATING CASH FLOW 20.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 25.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY REVENUE 440.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 352.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER PLANNED COST SAVINGS IDENTIFIED AS PART OF OPERATING MODEL RE-DESIGN WITH $15 MLN OF BENEFITS IN 2017.

Laird Plc says Q1 revenue in sterling was 197 mln stg

April 28 (Reuters) - Laird Plc ::Trading update.Performance for Q1 was in line with our expectations and provides a solid start to 2017.Revenue in sterling for Q1 grew by 15% to £197m (Q1 2016: £171m).On an organic constant currency 1 basis, revenue was up 8%..Measures taken to improve our performance in 2017 are on track.

Laird announces results of rump placing

Laird Plc : Results of rump placing . Procured acquirers for 9,810,429 new shares not validly accepted on April 3, representing about 4.52 pct of new shares at a price of 145 p/shr .None of underwriters will be required to acquire any new shares under terms of underwriting agreement.

Laird says received acceptances for 95.5 pct of new shares offered

Laird Plc - : Results of rights issue . Had received valid acceptances for about 95.48 pct of total number of new shares offered pursuant to 4 for 5 rights issue announced by co on 28 Feb .Expected that dealings in new shares, fully paid, will commence on LSE's main market for listed securities from 8.00 a.m. on 4 April 2017.

Laird reports underlying profit before tax £51.1 mln, down 30 pct

Laird Plc : No final dividend . FY revenue £801.6m versus £630.4m . FY underlying profit before tax £51.1m versus £73.1m . FY underlying basic earnings per share 13.6p . FY total dividend per share 4.53p versus 13.0p last year . announced a rights issue which is expected to raise up to £185m in gross proceeds and approximately £175m of net proceeds . proceeds from rights issue will be used to reduce borrowings under revolving credit facilities . "taken a number of steps in last quarter of 2016 and early part of 2017 to improve focus and management of company" . have moved from a two division and seven business unit structure, to a simplified three division structure, effective from 1 january 2017 . intend to resume dividends in 2017 based on a dividend per share that is covered 3x by underlying earnings per share .anticipates that proceeds from announced rights issue will enable group to remain within its covenant limits in foreseeable future.

Laird proposes 185 mln stg rights issue, scraps 2016 div

Laird Plc : Update and proposed underwritten rights issue . Trading is in line with update issued on Oct. 19 . Full year underlying profit before tax is expected to be around 50 mln stg for 2016 . Expect year end net debt to EBITDA to be within group's covenant of 3.5x . Operational improvement programme remains on track . Programme will deliver annualised savings of at least $20 mln from 2018, with $15 mln expected in 2017 . Total P&L cash cost of project remains at c.$60 mln . Novero is now fully integrated into Connected Vehicle Solutions (CVS) business and is expected to make a modest profit in 2017 . Proposed rights issue of up to 185 mln stg expected to be undertaken in Q1 2017 . Board is targeting a capital structure of between 1.0 x to 2.0x net debt to EBITDA in medium term . No final dividend will be paid in respect of 2016 .Board intends to resume dividends in 2017.

Laird says H1 underlying pretax profit down about 39 pct

Laird Plc : Sees likely loss from Novero acquisition for full year of around 9.0 mln stg . Interim dividend up 3 pct to 4.53 pence per share . For 6 months ended June 30 underlying profit before tax 1,3 16.4 mln stg versus 26.9 mln stg . 15.2 pct increase in H1 revenue reflects growth in majority of business and acquisitions .Rapid downturn in US rail freight markets due to commodity and energy prices has had a significant impact on revenues in our WACS business.

Laird PLC announces acquisition of Novero for 65 million euros

Laird PLC:Says acquisition of Novero, an integrated vehicle connectivity systems provider, which will enhance Laird's offering of innovative wireless solutions in one of its core and fastest growing markets.Says the company will acquire Novero for a total consideration of 65 million euros (about £47.1 million) from Donares Limited.Says consideration will be satisfied through the issue of 3.2 million shares in Laird to the vendors of Novero, valued at 15.5 million euros (about £11.3 million) as at close of business on Dec. 15, 2015 and representing about 1.2% of Laird's enlarged share capital.Says balance of the consideration will be paid in cash from Laird's existing bank facilities. Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon receiving standard regulatory approvals, which are expected within 30 days.