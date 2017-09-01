Edition:
Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

LRE.L on London Stock Exchange

672.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.50 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
666.50
Open
670.50
Day's High
673.00
Day's Low
668.00
Volume
379,057
Avg. Vol
404,574
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :JAMES IRVINE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED IN BERMUDA.JAMES FLUDE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY (UK) LIMITED IN LONDON.MATTHEW WESTERMAN IS TO BE APPOINTED AS HEAD OF PROPERTY TREATY FOR CATHEDRAL SYNDICATE 2010 WITH EFFECT FROM 6 APRIL 2018.  Full Article

After Brexit, Lancashire says in no hurry to set up EU base
Thursday, 4 May 2017 04:04am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd ::Official says co in no hurry to set up EU base, sees staying in the UK for the foreseeable future.Official says co says will wait for outcome of Brexit talks before deciding on EU base.Official says co says European income accounts for under 8 percent of group's overall income.Official says co says has options to write EU business out of Bermuda HQ or via Lloyd's Of London's <<>> Brussels base.  Full Article

Lancashire Holdings reports lower FY pretax profit
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

Lancashire Holdings Ltd : Final results . Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 2.8 pct in Q4 2016 and 13.5 pct in 2016 . Combined ratio of 79.0 pct in Q4 2016, 76.5 pct in 2016 . Final dividend 0.10 USD per share . Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share . Fully converted book value per share of $5.98 as at 31 December 2016 . Quarterly gross premiums written 95.1 million USD versus 97.1 million USD year ago . Quaterly net premiums written 88.1 million USD versus 87.3 million USD year ago . Quarterly profit before tax 50.9 million USD versus 50.2 million USD year ago . ROE of 2.8 pct for quarter and 13.5 pct for year . Including our interim and special dividend for 2016, returned 113.3 pct of comprehensive income for year . 2016 year proved a turbulent one for global political and macroeconomic environment and insurance market remained very challenging - CEO . Outlook for 2017 is for a continuation of current market trends .Whilst we expect market conditions to remain difficult for foreseeable future... our strategy has ability to respond across insurance cycle - CEO.  Full Article

Lancashire names Andrew McKee as CEO of Cathedral Underwriting Ltd
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 02:13am EST 

Lancashire Holdings Ltd :Has today announced appointment of Andrew McKee as chief executive officer of Cathedral Underwriting Limited, with effect from 26 June 2017.  Full Article

Lancashire half-year pretax profit falls
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 02:54am EDT 

Lancashire Holdings Ltd : Profit before tax $56.6 million for half year . Interim dividend 0.05 usdper share . Combined ratio of 80.6 pct in Q2 2016, 76.2 pct year to date . Return on equity Q2 3.2 pct . Return on equity YTD 7.1 pct .Gross premiums written increased by 11.4 pct in Q2 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015.  Full Article

Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes ​

LONDON, Oct 9 Insurer Lancashire Holdings said on Monday it estimated that its losses from hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States and earthquakes in Mexico would be between $106 million and $212 million.

