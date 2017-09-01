Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :JAMES IRVINE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED IN BERMUDA.JAMES FLUDE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY (UK) LIMITED IN LONDON.MATTHEW WESTERMAN IS TO BE APPOINTED AS HEAD OF PROPERTY TREATY FOR CATHEDRAL SYNDICATE 2010 WITH EFFECT FROM 6 APRIL 2018.

After Brexit, Lancashire says in no hurry to set up EU base

May 4 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd ::Official says co in no hurry to set up EU base, sees staying in the UK for the foreseeable future.Official says co says will wait for outcome of Brexit talks before deciding on EU base.Official says co says European income accounts for under 8 percent of group's overall income.Official says co says has options to write EU business out of Bermuda HQ or via Lloyd's Of London's << >> Brussels base.

Lancashire Holdings reports lower FY pretax profit

Lancashire Holdings Ltd : Final results . Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 2.8 pct in Q4 2016 and 13.5 pct in 2016 . Combined ratio of 79.0 pct in Q4 2016, 76.5 pct in 2016 . Final dividend 0.10 USD per share . Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share . Fully converted book value per share of $5.98 as at 31 December 2016 . Quarterly gross premiums written 95.1 million USD versus 97.1 million USD year ago . Quaterly net premiums written 88.1 million USD versus 87.3 million USD year ago . Quarterly profit before tax 50.9 million USD versus 50.2 million USD year ago . ROE of 2.8 pct for quarter and 13.5 pct for year . Including our interim and special dividend for 2016, returned 113.3 pct of comprehensive income for year . 2016 year proved a turbulent one for global political and macroeconomic environment and insurance market remained very challenging - CEO . Outlook for 2017 is for a continuation of current market trends .Whilst we expect market conditions to remain difficult for foreseeable future... our strategy has ability to respond across insurance cycle - CEO.

Lancashire names Andrew McKee as CEO of Cathedral Underwriting Ltd

Lancashire Holdings Ltd :Has today announced appointment of Andrew McKee as chief executive officer of Cathedral Underwriting Limited, with effect from 26 June 2017.

Lancashire half-year pretax profit falls

Lancashire Holdings Ltd : Profit before tax $56.6 million for half year . Interim dividend 0.05 usdper share . Combined ratio of 80.6 pct in Q2 2016, 76.2 pct year to date . Return on equity Q2 3.2 pct . Return on equity YTD 7.1 pct .Gross premiums written increased by 11.4 pct in Q2 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015.