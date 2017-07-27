Edition:
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)

LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

810.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.70 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs807.35
Open
Rs810.00
Day's High
Rs812.00
Day's Low
Rs806.80
Volume
10,933
Avg. Vol
40,969
52-wk High
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 03:06am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD.Seeks members' nod to declare a final dividend on the equity shares of the co for the financial year 2016-17.  Full Article

India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 07:06am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 17.79 billion rupees versus 15.93 billion rupees last year.Says "outlook for the year remains positive"‍​.  Full Article

India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed
Thursday, 4 May 2017 06:51am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd ":March quarter net profit 2.45 billion rupees.March quarter total income 16.47 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees.Declared final dividend of 9.70 rupees per share.Appointed S N Subrahmanyan as non exec vice chairman.Says Q4 utilisation including trainees 78.3 percent versus 75.9 percent last year.Says number of active clients 261 versus 258 last year.Says added 15 new clients in Q4.Says Q4 attrition (LTM) 16.9 percent.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro Infotech selected partner by OKQ8 Scandinavia
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 01:17am EDT 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : Says L&T Infotech selected as a strategic partner by scandinavian energy company, OKQ8 Scandinavia .Says to provide application development and maintenance services.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro Infotech forms partnership with Coupa
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 02:56am EDT 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : Co,Coupa form strategic partnership to provide cloud-based spend management solutions .  Full Article

L&T Infotech in strategic partnership with Pegasystems
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 08:13am EDT 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : L&T Infotech announces strategic partnership with Pegasystems . Global alliance to focus on delivering BPM solutions to accelerate digital transformation .  Full Article

L&T Infotech and GE Digital tie up to develop digital industrial solutions
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 08:45am EDT 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : L&T Infotech & GE Digital announce global strategic partnership to develop digital industrial solutions .  Full Article

India's finance ministry says tax dept signs contract with L&T Infotech for Project Insight
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 08:01am EDT 

India's Ministry of Finance: Ministry of finance - income tax department signs contract with L&T Infotech Ltd for implementation of project insight . India ministry of finance - the project will be rolled out in three phases and the first phase is expected to go live in May 2017 .  Full Article

India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed - Exchange data
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 05:32am EDT 

: India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

India's L&T Infotech to raise $55.5 mln from IPO cornerstone investors
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 11:22am EDT 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd :To sell 5.25 million shares to 22 IPO cornerstone investors at 710 rupees apiece.  Full Article

