Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD.Seeks members' nod to declare a final dividend on the equity shares of the co for the financial year 2016-17.

India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 17.79 billion rupees versus 15.93 billion rupees last year.Says "outlook for the year remains positive"‍​.

India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed

May 4 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd ":March quarter net profit 2.45 billion rupees.March quarter total income 16.47 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees.Declared final dividend of 9.70 rupees per share.Appointed S N Subrahmanyan as non exec vice chairman.Says Q4 utilisation including trainees 78.3 percent versus 75.9 percent last year.Says number of active clients 261 versus 258 last year.Says added 15 new clients in Q4.Says Q4 attrition (LTM) 16.9 percent.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech selected partner by OKQ8 Scandinavia

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : Says L&T Infotech selected as a strategic partner by scandinavian energy company, OKQ8 Scandinavia .Says to provide application development and maintenance services.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech forms partnership with Coupa

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : Co,Coupa form strategic partnership to provide cloud-based spend management solutions .

L&T Infotech in strategic partnership with Pegasystems

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : L&T Infotech announces strategic partnership with Pegasystems . Global alliance to focus on delivering BPM solutions to accelerate digital transformation .

L&T Infotech and GE Digital tie up to develop digital industrial solutions

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : L&T Infotech & GE Digital announce global strategic partnership to develop digital industrial solutions .

India's finance ministry says tax dept signs contract with L&T Infotech for Project Insight

India's Ministry of Finance: Ministry of finance - income tax department signs contract with L&T Infotech Ltd for implementation of project insight . India ministry of finance - the project will be rolled out in three phases and the first phase is expected to go live in May 2017 .

India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed - Exchange data

: India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

India's L&T Infotech to raise $55.5 mln from IPO cornerstone investors

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd :To sell 5.25 million shares to 22 IPO cornerstone investors at 710 rupees apiece.