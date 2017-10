London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LSE CEO Rolet says no changes to operational, financial and M&A stratergy

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "I AM COMPLETELY COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING A SMOOTH TRANSITION".LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "I'M FOCUSED ENTIRELY AT THE MOMENT ON EXECUTING A SMOOTH SUCCESSION, EXECUTION OF LSE'S 3 YEAR PLAN".LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "THE FACT THAT I AM GOING TO BE HERE FOR SOMETIME, MEANS IT WILL BE BUSINESS AS USUAL".LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL AND M&A STRATERGY".

London Stock Exchange says CEO Xavier Rolet to leave by end of Dec 2018​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :‍XAVIER ROLET TO LEAVE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP BY END OF DECEMBER 2018​.‍BOARD IS NOW INITIATING A PROCESS TO FIND A SUCCESSOR​.

London Stock Exchange says Q3 total income rises 17 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :Q3 REVENUE ‍442.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 376.2 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 TOTAL INCOME ESTIMATE OF 477.5 MILLION STG, Q3 REVENUE ESTIMATE OF 432.2 MILLION STG – COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES.Q3 TOTAL INCOME ‍486.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 414.6 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 CAPITAL MARKETS REVENUE ‍96.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 89.6 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 POST TRADE SERVICES – LCH REVENUE ‍113.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 89.5 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE ‍181.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS 148.5 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 TECHNOLOGY SERVICES REVENUE ‍22.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 20.8 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.‍WELL POSITIONED FOR INTRODUCTION OF MIFID II AND A BROADER CHANGING REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT​.

Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro aims to delist from London Stock Exchange

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa :Notice of request for cancellation of listing on the official list of the UK listing authority and of trading on the London Stock Exchange.Hereby announces intended cancellation of its standard listing of ordinary shares of nominal value nok 1.098 each on official list of uk listing authority.Over recent years, there has been a limited amount of trading in hydro shares on LSE.Taking this into account, together with cost of maintaining listing, decision has been made to de-list shares from official list and LSE.Following cancellation of listing, shareholders will still be able to trade hydro's shares on oslo stock exchange.Last day of trading in Hydro shares on LSE is expected to be 31 october 2017.

LSE Group gets nod as approved reporting mechanism for MiFIR reporting‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :APPROVED AS AN ARM FOR MIFIR REPORTING‍​.UK'S FCA APPROVES LSE AS AN APPROVED REPORTING MECHANISM (ARM) THROUGH ITS UNAVISTA PLATFORM.

LSEG to increase its majority shareholding in LCH

Sept 13 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc ::LSEG TO INCREASE ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING IN LCH.LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF LCH TO ACQUIRE FURTHER SHARES IN LCH​.TALKS FOR LCH STAKE INCREASE UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 6.8% OF LCH'S SHARE CAPITAL​.‍ALL SHAREHOLDERS IN LCH HAVE TODAY BEEN NOTIFIED OF SHARE SALE​.‍CONFIRMATION OF LSEG'S TOTAL SHAREHOLDING IN LCH AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE​.

LSE completes acquisition of yield book, Citi fixed income indices from Citigroup

Aug 31 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange::‍FOLLOWING SATISFACTION OF CLOSING CONDITIONS, HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF YIELD BOOK AND CITI FIXED INCOME INDICES FROM CITIGROUP.

Euronext to renew agreement for derivatives clearing with LCH SA

Aug 8 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::EURONEXT TO RENEW AGREEMENT FOR DERIVATIVES CLEARING WITH LCH SA AND BECOME A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER.10-YEAR AGREEMENT DELIVERING LONG TERM AND SUSTAINABLE CLEARING INCOME FOR EURONEXT, WITH A REVENUE SHARING MECHANISM.EURONEXT TO SWAP ITS CURRENT 2.3% STAKE IN LCH GROUP FOR AN 11.1% STAKE IN LCH SA, A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN A LEADING MULTI-ASSET EUROZONE BASED CCP.CLEARING SERVICES AGREEMENT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED IN Q4 2017.EURONEXT TERMINATES DERIVATIVES CLEARING AGREEMENT WITH INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE.

London Stock Exchange group H1 revenue up 18 pct to 853 mln stg

Aug 3 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 20 PERCENT TO 14.4 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 REVENUE UP 18% TO £853 MILLION (H1 2016: £722 MILLION).H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 2 UP 20% AT £398 MILLION (H1 2016: £333 MILLION).H1 ON A REPORTED BASIS: OPERATING PROFIT OF £305 MILLION (H1 2016: £199 MILLION).H1 ADJUSTED EPS 2 UP 23% AT 71.2 PENCE (H1 2016: 57.7 PENCE.INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 20% TO 14.4 PENCE PER SHARE.LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - EXPECT TO DELIVER INCREASED SHAREHOLDER RETURNS; IN JUNE WE SET TARGETS FOR CONTINUED GROWTH, IMPROVING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.GROUP REMAINS WELL PLACED, DIVERSIFIED BOTH BY BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND BY GEOGRAPHY.LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - HY CAPITAL MARKETS REVENUE OF 190 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 182 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR EARLIER.LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - HY INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE OF 355 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 285.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR EARLIER.

British regulator says new listings proposals not instigated by govt or exchange

July 13 (Reuters) - Chief Executive of U.K. Regulator Financial Conduct authority says::New listings proposals not instigated by government or the London Stock Exchange .