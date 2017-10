L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTEH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's L&T Technology Services June-qtr consol net profit attributable to shareholders down 9 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - L&T Technology Services Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit attributable to shareholders 982 million rupees versus profit 1.08 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 8.49 billion rupees versus 8.26 billion rupees year ago.

L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition

June 1 (Reuters) - L&T Technology Services Ltd :Says completion of Esencia acquisition.

L&T Technology Services March-qtr net profit falls

May 3 (Reuters) - L&T Technology Services Ltd :March quarter net profit 931 million rupees versus profit 1.14 billion rupees year ago.Says appointment of S N Subrahmanyan as vice chairman.March quarter total income 7.81 billion rupees versus 7.62 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share.Says board of directors of L&T Technology Services have approved acquisition of Esencia Technologies.

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Technology Services IPO priced at 860 rupees/share

Larsen & Toubro Ltd :L&T technology services IPO of 10.4 million equity shares priced at 860 rupees per equity share.

L&T Technology Services gets in-principle approval for listing shares on BSE, NSE

L&T Technology Services Ltd : Co has received in-principle approvals from bse and nse for listing of equity shares . Kotak investment banking, bofa Merrill Lynch, jm financial, sbi capital markets are book running lead managers for IPO .

Larsen and Toubro says unit L&T Technology Services has filed DRHP for IPO

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Unit L&T Technology Services Limited has filed DRHP in order to undertake an initial public offering of its equity shares . Offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 10.4 million equity shares of the face value INR 2 each by Larsen & Toubro Limited .