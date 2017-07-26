L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 3.09 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 23.66 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees.June quarter average AUM of investment management business rose to 444.84 billion rupees from 284.04 billion rupees last year.

India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 3.16 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 22.38 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.March quarter net NPA 2.89 percent versus 3.82 percent last year.March quarter gross NPA 4.94 percent versus 4.85 percent last year.

L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod to appoint Dinanath Dubhashi as MD

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Dinanath Dubhashi as the managing director of the company . Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for issue of cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares of up to 15 billion rupees .

L&T Finance Holdings says June-qtr consol net profit rises by about 7.8 pct

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 19.96 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.92 billion rupees; consol net sales was 17.18 billion rupees . Divestment process for de-emphasised portfolio is on track .

L&T Finance Holdings appoints Dinanath Dubhashi as MD

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : Appointed Dinanath Dubhashi, deputy Managing Director, as the Managing Director of the company . Y. M. Deosthalee, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as the Chairman of company .

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd recommends dividend

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd:Recommends dividend of 0.80 Indian rupees per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each.Says dividend, if approved by shareholders at ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from date of AGM.