Edition:
United States

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)

LTFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

204.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs207.45
Open
Rs207.00
Day's High
Rs207.65
Day's Low
Rs203.45
Volume
935,335
Avg. Vol
5,926,946
52-wk High
Rs212.90
52-wk Low
Rs80.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:57am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 3.09 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 23.66 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees.June quarter average AUM of investment management business rose to 444.84 billion rupees from 284.04 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct
Thursday, 4 May 2017 08:28am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 3.16 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 22.38 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.March quarter net NPA 2.89 percent versus 3.82 percent last year.March quarter gross NPA 4.94 percent versus 4.85 percent last year.  Full Article

L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod to appoint Dinanath Dubhashi as MD
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 10:22am EDT 

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Dinanath Dubhashi as the managing director of the company . Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for issue of cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares of up to 15 billion rupees .  Full Article

L&T Finance Holdings says June-qtr consol net profit rises by about 7.8 pct
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 05:26am EDT 

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 19.96 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.92 billion rupees; consol net sales was 17.18 billion rupees . Divestment process for de-emphasised portfolio is on track .  Full Article

L&T Finance Holdings appoints Dinanath Dubhashi as MD
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 05:01am EDT 

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : Appointed Dinanath Dubhashi, deputy Managing Director, as the Managing Director of the company . Y. M. Deosthalee, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as the Chairman of company .  Full Article

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd recommends dividend
Monday, 2 May 2016 05:16am EDT 

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd:Recommends dividend of 0.80 Indian rupees per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each.Says dividend, if approved by shareholders at ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from date of AGM.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More LTFH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials