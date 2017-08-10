Edition:
LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)

LTOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

66.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs66.15
Open
Rs66.15
Day's High
Rs67.50
Day's Low
Rs65.85
Volume
223,113
Avg. Vol
560,939
52-wk High
Rs84.70
52-wk Low
Rs21.51

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's LT Foods June qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 08:24am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's LT Foods Ltd :June quarter consol total profit 348.9 million rupees versus profit 315.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 7.71 billion rupees versus 7.09 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

LT Foods posts March-qtr profit
Thursday, 25 May 2017 07:33am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - LT Foods Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 0.15 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 380 million rupees versus loss 3.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 9.68 billion rupees versus 8.06 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

LT Foods Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 05:19am EST 

LT Foods Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 297.8 million rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net sales 7.92 billion rupees versus 7.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Future Consumer enters JV with LT Foods and Genoa Rice Mills
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 06:29am EST 

Future Consumer Ltd : says entered into a joint venture agreement with LT Foods Limited and Genoa Rice Mills Private Limited . JV deal for undertaking business of manufacturing, marketing, sales, sourcing, distribution of sona masoori/regional south indian rice . co, Lt Foods shall have right to vote on reserved matters as provided under JV agreement . says co and LT Foods shall have right to nominate 2 directors each, on board of Genoa .says co and lt foods each shall hold 50 percent of the paid up share capital of Genoa.  Full Article

LT Foods Sept-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 05:31am EST 

LT Foods Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 269.4 million rupees versus 259.4 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter consol net sales 8.29 billion rupees versus 6.9 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

LT Foods says board approves sub-division of equity shares
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 04:14am EST 

LT Foods Ltd : Board approves sub-division of equity shares . Approved setting up of rice plant under Genoa Rice Mills Private Limited at India Food Park, Tumkur Karnataka . Gets members' nod to nominate Ashwani Kumar Arora as chief financial officer of the company. Further company coverage: [LTOL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever says completed sale of two brands to LT Foods Middle East DMMC
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 12:51am EDT 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Completed sale of brands "Gold Seal Indus Valley" and "Rozana", to LT Foods Middle East DMMC, a group company of LT Foods India Limited .  Full Article

LT Foods Ltd acquires Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 10:30pm EDT 

LT Foods Ltd:Entered into agreement to acquire Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever Limited.Acquisition includes acquisition of 2 Iconic Brands Gold Seal Indus Valley and Rozana which have been in business for some decades.Says total cost of acquisition is about 250 mln Indian rupees.Says acquisition will be funded by debt and internal accruals.  Full Article

LT Foods Ltd News

BRIEF-LT Foods approves increase in authorised share capital to 360 mln rupees

* Says board approved increase in authorised share capital to INR 360 million ‍​

