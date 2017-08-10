LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's LT Foods June qtr consol profit rises

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's LT Foods Ltd :June quarter consol total profit 348.9 million rupees versus profit 315.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 7.71 billion rupees versus 7.09 billion rupees year ago.

LT Foods posts March-qtr profit

May 25 (Reuters) - LT Foods Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 0.15 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 380 million rupees versus loss 3.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 9.68 billion rupees versus 8.06 billion rupees year ago.

LT Foods Dec-qtr consol profit rises

LT Foods Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 297.8 million rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net sales 7.92 billion rupees versus 7.26 billion rupees year ago.

Future Consumer enters JV with LT Foods and Genoa Rice Mills

Future Consumer Ltd : says entered into a joint venture agreement with LT Foods Limited and Genoa Rice Mills Private Limited . JV deal for undertaking business of manufacturing, marketing, sales, sourcing, distribution of sona masoori/regional south indian rice . co, Lt Foods shall have right to vote on reserved matters as provided under JV agreement . says co and LT Foods shall have right to nominate 2 directors each, on board of Genoa .says co and lt foods each shall hold 50 percent of the paid up share capital of Genoa.

LT Foods Sept-qtr consol profit rises

LT Foods Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 269.4 million rupees versus 259.4 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter consol net sales 8.29 billion rupees versus 6.9 billion rupees year ago.

LT Foods says board approves sub-division of equity shares

LT Foods Ltd : Board approves sub-division of equity shares . Approved setting up of rice plant under Genoa Rice Mills Private Limited at India Food Park, Tumkur Karnataka . Gets members' nod to nominate Ashwani Kumar Arora as chief financial officer of the company. Further company coverage: [LTOL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Hindustan Unilever says completed sale of two brands to LT Foods Middle East DMMC

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Completed sale of brands "Gold Seal Indus Valley" and "Rozana", to LT Foods Middle East DMMC, a group company of LT Foods India Limited .

LT Foods Ltd acquires Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever

LT Foods Ltd:Entered into agreement to acquire Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever Limited.Acquisition includes acquisition of 2 Iconic Brands Gold Seal Indus Valley and Rozana which have been in business for some decades.Says total cost of acquisition is about 250 mln Indian rupees.Says acquisition will be funded by debt and internal accruals.