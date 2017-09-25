Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lucara Announces Sale of 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona‍​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp ‍​:Lucara Diamond Corp - ‍announces sale of 1,109 Carat Lesedi La Rona​.Lucara announces sale of 1,109 Carat Lesedi La Rona.Lucara Diamond Corp - deal for ‍US$53 million​.

Lucara Diamond says amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp :Lucara Diamond Corp - amendment to Botswana Precious & Semi Precious Stones (Protection) Act described in a news article to have no impact on financial position.​.

Lucara qtrly earnings per share $0.08

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp :Lucara announces second quarter results.Qtrly revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8‍​ million; qtrly earnings per share $0.08.

Lucara qtrly ‍shr $0.08​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp :Lucara announces second quarter results.Qtrly ‍shr $0.08​.Lucara Diamond Corp says ‍continues to forecast revenue between $200 million and $220 million for year ending December 31, 2017​.Lucara Diamond Corp says ‍continues to forecast tonnes processed at between 2.4-2.7 million tonnes for FY 2017​.Qtrly ‍revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8​ million.

Lucara announces Q1 revenue $26.1 million

May 2 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp :Lucara announces first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share $0.00.Sees FY 2017 revenue $200 million to $220 million.Qtrly revenue $26.1 million versus $50.6 million.Lucara Diamond Corp - Capital expenditure in 2017 is forecasted at between $33-$35 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue view $23.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 revenue view $272.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LUCARA DIAMOND REPORTS QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.03/SHARE

Lucara Diamond Corp : LUCARA FULL YEAR RESULTS . QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 . QTRLY REVENUES $66.0 MILLION VERSUS $65.2 MILLION .Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05, REVENUE VIEW $68.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.

Lucara's karowe mine exceeds $1.0 billion in sales

Lucara Diamond Corp : Lucara Diamond Corp - q4 2016 revenue, inclusive of second exceptional stone tender held in november, is $66.1 million at an average of $743 per carat .Lucara's karowe mine exceeds $1.0 billion in sales.

eXtract says Boteti to end mining contract with Eqstra Botswana

eXtract Group Limited : JSE: Exg - Boteti Project Update . Boteti has advised Eqstra Botswana of its intention to terminate opencast mining contract and to cease mining operations on 13 Dec . Boteti further intends to withhold payment due to Eqstra Botswana for work performed in october and november . Decision to withhold payments as a result of irreconcilable differences with regards to volumes mined . Company categorically denies and refutes any allegations of improper conduct relating to performance of its contractual obligations . Made all reasonable efforts to resolve issue in order to progress partnership in a mutually beneficial way . Eqstra Botswana will seek to recoup its damages, in terms of contract, which was to endure to December 2020 . Discussions are ongoing to minimise job losses in Botswana .Contract value for Eqstra Botswana is approximately r500 million per annum of revenue and contributed r8.5 million profit after taxation per annum.

Lucara Diamond provides operating outlook for 2017

Lucara Diamond Corp : Lucara provides operating outlook for 2017 . Sees 2017 revenue of $200 to $220 million is budgeted excluding sale of Lesedi La Rona diamond . Company anticipates it will declare an annual dividend in 2017 of Canadian $0.10 per share .Capital projects are forecast at between $33 - $35 million in 2017.

Lucara Diamond reports Q3 loss per share $0.01

Lucara Diamond Corp : Lucara reports strong third quarter revenue . Q3 loss per share $0.01 . Q3 revenue $38.1 million versus $90.9 million .Forecasts producing over 350,000 carats of diamonds in 2016.