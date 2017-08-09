Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc ::Lundin Gold Inc reports Q2 2017 results.Qtrly earnings per share $0.01.

June 13 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc ::Lundin Gold draws $150 million under project financing package.Financing comprised of gold prepay credit facility for $150 million, stream loan credit facility of $150 million.Financing also comprised of an offtake agreement, and committed participation of $100 to $150 million to future equity financings.Has received $75 million from each credit facility, remaining $75 million available to be drawn at option of Lundin Gold up to end of June 2018.

May 30 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc :Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte.Lundin Gold Inc - Project finance package of $400 to $450 million with Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.Lundin Gold- Financing provides foundation for development of co's Fruta Del Norte project and shows growing support for mining investment in Ecuador.Lundin Gold Inc - Orion and Blackstone have also been granted right to purchase 50% of Fruta Del Norte gold production, up to a maximum of 2.5 million oz..Lundin Gold Inc - Company also announces extension of maturity date from May 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017, of short-term credit facility with zebra holdings and investments S.À.R.L..

May 15 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc :Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 2017 results.Qtrly loss per share $0.05.Lundin Gold Inc - engaged in talks with parties, including financial institutions, strategic and other potential investors on project financing.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

: Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L. acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc .Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L say each bought 2 million shares of lundin for c$5.50 per share.

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold announces agreement with Government of Ecuador on investment protection agreement . Had commenced discussions with Government of Ecuador on terms and conditions of IPA . IPA provides further legal and tax stability for company, in conjunction with exploitation agreement and existing laws in ecuador .Expects to execute IPA at same time as exploitation agreement, on or before January 20, 2017..

Lundin Gold Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Says offering for aggregate gross proceeds of cad$82,500,000 . Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says on june 27, 2016, company entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters .Lundin gold inc says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of cad$5.50 per share.

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold provides corporate update .Appointment of Alessandro Bitelli as executive vice president, chief financial officer.

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold Inc underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share . Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund advancement and development of Fruta Del Norte Gold Project . Underwriters to purchase common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share .Lundin Gold Inc announces $82.5m bought deal financing.

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold enters into loan facility .Proceeds from facility will be used to allow co to initiate work to keep Fruta Del Norte project's advancement on schedule.