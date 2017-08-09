Edition:
Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)

LUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
$5.24
Open
$5.16
Day's High
$5.20
Day's Low
$5.06
Volume
27,683
Avg. Vol
48,361
52-wk High
$6.50
52-wk Low
$4.59

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lundin Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.01
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:30pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc ::Lundin Gold Inc reports Q2 2017 results.Qtrly earnings per share $0.01.  Full Article

Lundin Gold draws $150 mln under project financing package
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 01:00pm EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc ::Lundin Gold draws $150 million under project financing package.Financing comprised of gold prepay credit facility for $150 million, stream loan credit facility of $150 million.Financing also comprised of an offtake agreement, and committed participation of $100 to $150 million to future equity financings.Has received $75 million from each credit facility, remaining $75 million available to be drawn at option of Lundin Gold up to end of June 2018.  Full Article

Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc :Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte.Lundin Gold Inc - Project finance package of $400 to $450 million with Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.Lundin Gold- Financing provides foundation for development of co's Fruta Del Norte project and shows growing support for mining investment in Ecuador.Lundin Gold Inc - Orion and Blackstone have also been granted right to purchase 50% of Fruta Del Norte gold production, up to a maximum of 2.5 million oz..Lundin Gold Inc - Company also announces extension of maturity date from May 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017, of short-term credit facility with zebra holdings and investments S.À.R.L..  Full Article

Lundin Gold Inc Q1 loss per share $0.05
Monday, 15 May 2017 05:30pm EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc :Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 2017 results.Qtrly loss per share $0.05.Lundin Gold Inc - engaged in talks with parties, including financial institutions, strategic and other potential investors on project financing.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Lorito Holdings and Zebra Holdings acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:30am EDT 

: Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L. acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc .Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L say each bought 2 million shares of lundin for c$5.50 per share.  Full Article

Lundin Gold announces agreement with Ecuador Government on investment protection agreement
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 08:18am EDT 

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold announces agreement with Government of Ecuador on investment protection agreement . Had commenced discussions with Government of Ecuador on terms and conditions of IPA . IPA provides further legal and tax stability for company, in conjunction with exploitation agreement and existing laws in ecuador .Expects to execute IPA at same time as exploitation agreement, on or before January 20, 2017..  Full Article

Lundin Gold qtrly loss per share $0.12
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 06:00pm EDT 

Lundin Gold Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Says offering for aggregate gross proceeds of cad$82,500,000 . Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says on june 27, 2016, company entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters .Lundin gold inc says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of cad$5.50 per share.  Full Article

Lundin Gold appoints Alessandro Bitelli as CFO
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 05:30pm EDT 

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold provides corporate update .Appointment of Alessandro Bitelli as executive vice president, chief financial officer.  Full Article

Lundin Gold says underwriters have agreed to buy 15 million common shares
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 04:25pm EDT 

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold Inc underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share . Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund advancement and development of Fruta Del Norte Gold Project . Underwriters to purchase common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share .Lundin Gold Inc announces $82.5m bought deal financing.  Full Article

Lundin Gold enters into loan facility
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold enters into loan facility .Proceeds from facility will be used to allow co to initiate work to keep Fruta Del Norte project's advancement on schedule.  Full Article

BRIEF-Lundin Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

