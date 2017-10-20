Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lundin mining announces early redemption of senior secured 2020 notes

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp : :Lundin mining announces early redemption of its senior secured 2020 notes.Lundin mining Corp says ‍early redemption of 2020 notes will save company $41.25 million per annum in interest payments​.To redeem all of its 7.50% senior secured notes due 2020 at redemption price of 103.750% of principal amount of notes​.

Lundin Mining reports qtrly earnings per share $0.10

July 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp :Lundin mining second quarter results.Sales for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $454.7 million, an increase of $112.4 million in comparison to Q2 of prior year.Qtrly earnings per share $0.10.Lundin Mining Corp - ‍2017 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, are expected to be $490 million​.Lundin Mining Corp sees ‍2017 total production 152,000 - 162,000 tonnes​.

Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results

May 12 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining :Announces Neves-corvo zinc expansion project feasibility study results .Says annual zinc production forecast to peak in excess of 180,000 tonnes post expansion and average approximately 150,000 tpa over period 2020 through 2030.Says estimated life of mine C1 cash cost of $0.28/lb copper net of by-product credits, or alternatively, $0.29/lb zinc net of by-product credits.Says the project comprises the installation of a new underground crusher and conveyor system to handle ore from the Lombador orebody, upgrades to the existing hoisting shaft.Subject to receipt of environmental approval in Q3 2017, it is anticipated that surface construction works will commence in Q1 2018 and the expanded zinc plant will be commissioned and ramped up by the end of 2019.

Lundin Mining says Nasdaq stockholm has approved application for direct listing of its shares

May 2 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp :Lundin Mining Corp says Nasdaq stockholm has approved application for direct listing of its shares.

Lundin Mining to dual list directly on Nasdaq Stockholm

April 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp -:Lundin Mining announces declaration of dividend and intention to dual list directly on nasdaq stockholm.Lundin Mining- advises that it has submitted applications to have its shares listed directly on nasdaq stockholm, replacing its current sdr structure.

Lundin Mining reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp -:Lundin Mining first quarter results.Q1 sales $487.8 million versus $396.6 million.Lundin Mining Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.13.Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Lundin Mining Corp - production and exploration guidance for 2017 remains unchanged from that provided on november 30, 2016.Lundin Mining Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, are expected to be $390 million.

Lundin Mining Corp estimates pre-production capital cost for Eagle East is $102.0 mln

Lundin Mining Corp : Lundin Mining announces Eagle East feasibility study results and provides a project update .Lundin Mining Corp - estimated pre-production capital cost for Eagle East is $102.0 million, including a 9pct contingency.

Lundin Mining reports Q4 EPS $0.23

Lundin Mining Corp : Lundin mining fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 earnings per share $0.23 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $405 million.

Lundin Mining provides operating outlook

Lundin Mining Corp : Lundin mining provides operating outlook . Capital expenditures for 2017 for mines operated by company are expected to be approximately $405 million . Sees 2017 total attributable copper production 202,000 - 216,000 tonnes . Sees 2017 total zinc production 152,000 - 162,000 tonnes .Sees 2017 total nickel production 17,000 - 20,000 tonnes.