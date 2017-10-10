Lupin Ltd (LUPN.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S..

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says gets FDA nod for generic Corgarda tablets .Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic flagyl tablets.Metronidazole tablets USP indicated in treating wide variety of infections caused by certain types of bacteria, other infectious organisms.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet.Says doxycycline hyclate tablet is indicated in treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S..

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Launches generic fosrenol chewable tablets in the US.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says co launches generic seroquel xr tablets in u.s.‍​.Says drug used for treatment of schizophrenia, acute manic or mixed episodes in bipolar i disorder‍​.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says receives EIR from U.S. FDA for Aurangabad, April 2017 inspection.Says EIR closes all outstanding US FDA inspections at Lupin’s Aurangabad facility.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says appoints Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as chairman.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says receives FDA approval for generic Crestor tablets.Says approval for Rosuvastatin Calcium tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg.