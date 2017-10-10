Edition:
Lupin Ltd (LUPN.BO)

LUPN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,052.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.60 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,048.90
Open
Rs1,049.00
Day's High
Rs1,057.15
Day's Low
Rs1,045.00
Volume
10,865
Avg. Vol
167,207
52-wk High
Rs1,572.25
52-wk Low
Rs920.00

Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S.
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 05:26am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S..  Full Article

Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain, hypertension
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 07:04am EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says gets FDA nod for generic Corgarda tablets .Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​.  Full Article

India's Lupin gets FDA nod for generic flagyl tablets
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 05:43am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic flagyl tablets.Metronidazole tablets USP indicated in treating wide variety of infections caused by certain types of bacteria, other infectious organisms.  Full Article

India's Lupin gets U.S. FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 04:21am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet.Says doxycycline hyclate tablet is indicated in treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.  Full Article

Lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S.
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 03:08am EDT 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S..  Full Article

India's Lupin launches generic fosrenol chewable tablets in the U.S.
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 02:59am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Launches generic fosrenol chewable tablets in the US.  Full Article

Lupin launches generic Seroquel tablets in U.S.‍​
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 05:49am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says co launches generic seroquel xr tablets in u.s.‍​.Says drug used for treatment of schizophrenia, acute manic or mixed episodes in bipolar i disorder‍​.  Full Article

Lupin gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Aurangabad inspection
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 08:09am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says receives EIR from U.S. FDA for Aurangabad, April 2017 inspection.Says EIR closes all outstanding US FDA inspections at Lupin’s Aurangabad facility.  Full Article

Lupin appoints Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as chairman
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:36am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says appoints Manju Deshbandhu Gupta as chairman.  Full Article

Lupin gets U.S. FDA approval for generic Crestor tablets
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:35am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says receives FDA approval for generic Crestor tablets.Says approval for Rosuvastatin Calcium tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg.  Full Article

BRIEF-Lupin's U.S. unit Lupin Inc buys Symbiomix Therapeutics‍​

* Says acquisition made for a cash consideration of USD 150 million including a USD 50 million upfront and other time‐based payments‍​‍​‍​

