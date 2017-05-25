Lux Industries Ltd (LUXI.NS)

May 25 (Reuters) - Lux Industries Ltd ::March quarter net profit 195.9 million rupees versus profit 154.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 2.80 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.40 rupees per share.

Lux Industries Ltd : Split to be effective, of the face value of 10 each into 2 each per equity share in a 5-for-1 stock split .