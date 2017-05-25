Edition:
Lux Industries Ltd (LUXI.NS)

LUXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,166.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs1,171.75
Open
Rs1,171.75
Day's High
Rs1,171.75
Day's Low
Rs1,156.05
Volume
1,192
Avg. Vol
54,517
52-wk High
Rs1,319.90
52-wk Low
Rs650.00

India's Lux Industries March-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 25 May 2017 07:24am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Lux Industries Ltd ::March quarter net profit 195.9 million rupees versus profit 154.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 2.80 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.40 rupees per share.  Full Article

Lux Industries Sept qtr profit rises
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 07:02am EST 

Lux Industries Ltd : Lux Industries Ltd - sept quarter net profit 187.5 million rupees versus profit 130.5 million rupees year ago .Lux Industries Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.66 billion rupees versus 2.49 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Lux Industries announces stock split
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 03:06am EDT 

Lux Industries Ltd : Split to be effective, of the face value of 10 each into 2 each per equity share in a 5-for-1 stock split .  Full Article

Lux Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Lux Industries March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 195.9 million rupees versus profit 154.4 million rupees year ago

