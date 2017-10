Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd ::Says ‍N S Venkatesh, executive director & chief financial officer resigns​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :Says NIM of bank stood at 2.83 percent as of sept 30 versus 2.78 percent last yr‍​.Says consequent on slippages in quarter, watchlist now stands at about INR 17 bln‍​‍​.Slippages during quarter were almost entirely from watch list account; same is reflected in provisions.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 105 million rupees versus profit of 648.5 million rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 7.79 billion rupees versus 6.98 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions and contingencies 1.87 billion rupees versus 625.7 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 5.50 percent versus 3.78 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 4.33 percent versus 2.84 percent previous quarter.

July 25 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :Says June quarter NIM stood at 2.74 percent.

July 25 (Reuters) - India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 661.2 million rupees versus profit of 606.9 million rupees last year.June quarter interest earned 7.70 billion rupees versus 6.86 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 1.12 billion rupees versus 351.6 million rupees a year ago.June quarter gross NPA 3.78 percent versus 2.67 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 2.84 percent versus 1.76 percent previous quarter.

July 19 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd ::Gets members' nod for appointment of B K Manjunath as non-executive chairman.Gets members' nod for raising capital through QIP,GDR,ADR among others.Gets members' nod for approval for borrowings worth upto 2.5 billion rupees.

June 8 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :Says Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints B K Manjunath as chairman.

June 6 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :Says appointed B K Manjunath as part-time chairman of bank.

April 26 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year.March quarter interest earned 7.34 billion rupees versus 6.66 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 1.08 billion rupees versus 271 million rupees a year ago.March quarter gross npa 2.67 percent versus 2.78 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 1.76 percent versus 1.82 percent previous quarter.Says recommended dividend of INR 2.70 per share.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd : Dec-quarter net profit 783.8 million rupees versus 460.7 million rupees year ago . Dec-quarter interest earned 7.29 billion rupees versus 6.54 billion rupees year ago . Dec-quarter provisions 480.7 million rupees versus 579.1 million rupees a year ago . Dec-quarter gross NPA 2.78 percent versus 2.70 percent previous quarter .Dec-quarter net NPA 1.82 percent versus 1.87 percent previous quarter.