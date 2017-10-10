LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LVMH says growth in China outpaced rest of Asia

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony::Says on conference call type of growth in cognac experienced in recent quarters will not be replicated in future.Says growth in mainland China was higher than the rest of Asia in LVMH's fashion and leather goods division and the wines and spirits unit .Says the effect of price increases was negligible in terms of the growth of its Louis Vuitton brand over the past nine months.Says LVMH's multi-brand e-commerce business, known as "24 Sevres", will be loss-making for a few years.

LVMH says Ccgnac production constraints unlikely to abate soon

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LVMH :Says on conference call that the production constraints that have affected stocks of its younger "VS" cognacs are unlikely to abate soon.

LVMH says challenges remain, tougher comparison base in Q4

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LVMH :Says on conference call that much tougher comparison base for group's business will start in the fourth quarter, challenges are still there.

Christian Dior 9-month revenue rises to 31.1 billion euros

Oct 9 (Reuters) - CHRISTIAN DIOR ::REG-CHRISTIAN DIOR : 12% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017.‍12% INCREASE IN REVENUE, REACHING 31.1 BILLION EUROS, FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​.

LVMH's Moët Hennessy acquires Washington’s Woodinville Whiskey Company‍​

July 13 (Reuters) - LVMH ::MOËT HENNESSY ACQUIRES WASHINGTON’S WOODINVILLE WHISKEY COMPANY ‍​.

LVMH files public offer regarding taking full control of Christian Dior

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - LVMH ::* Arnault family company's Semyrhamis filed with the French AMF on May 22 the simplified mixed offer for all Christian Dior shares not currently held by the Arnault Family Group.* The board of directors of Christian Dior unanimously recommendeded that Christian Dior shareholders tender their shares to the offer.* French billionaire Bernard Arnault had earlier announced plans to combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his business interests - a restructuring long demanded by other investors. nL8N1HX0WG.

LVMH sees no change to dividend policy after Dior deal - CFO

April 25 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony tells analysts during a call::Expects LVMH dividend policy to be unchanged after Christian Dior deal, to keep focus on increasing dividend.

LVMH shares rise to record highs, Dior surges after Dior buyout deal

April 25 (Reuters) - LVMH /Christian Dior /Hermes ::* LVMH shares up 3 pct at record highs.* Dior shares up 12 pct.* Hermes shares fall 3.7 pct.

LVMH says confident of improvements at Marc Jacobs brand

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se : Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony says on conference call "extremely confident" in Marc Jacobs brand, has made big improvements in its products, focusing on cost cuts . Says strategy takes time to pay off and has proven complicated to develop, says "there is no plan 'B' or plan 'C'" . Says "we are working very hard to bring this brand up to its potential", confident in the teams in spite of uncertain outlook for the sector

LVHM sees potential issues with cognac stocks later this year

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se : Investor relations director says on conference call LVMH could potentially have issues with availability of cognac stock later in the year . Says sees good momentum in the US and confirmed recovery in China in wine and spirits . Shares in LVMH hit record high earlier on Tuesday after the French company reported a surge in first-quarter sales that beat analysts' forecasts