Poland's Bogdanka sees 2018 coal output at around 9 mln tonnes

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka :Polish coal miner Bogdanka, a unit of utility Enea << >>, plans to produce around 9.0 million tonnes of coal in 2018, company says in statement.In 2017, output stood at 9.1 million tonnes.Bogdanka expects prices of coal sold by the company to rise by a few percent in 2018.

Bogdanka FY Net Profit Up At 668 Mln Zlotys

March 23 (Reuters) - LUBELSKI WEGIEL BOGDANKA SA ::FY REVENUE 1.78 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.79 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET PROFIT AT 668 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 181.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR.COMPANY'S RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH REPORTED EARLIER PRELIMINARY RESULTS nFWN1QI188‍​.

Bogdanka Appoints Artur Wasil As New CEO As Of March 21

March 19 (Reuters) - LUBELSKI WEGIEL BOGDANKA SA ::APPOINTS ARTUR WASIL AS NEW CEO AS OF MARCH 21.

Bogdanka Prelim FY Net Profit At 668 Million Zlotys

Feb 28 (Reuters) - LW BOGDANKA SA ::PRELIM FY NET PROFIT AT 668 MILLION ZLOTYS.PRELIM FY EBITDA AT 709 MILLION ZLOTYS.PRELIM FY EBIT AT 847.3 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Bogdanka Reaches Agreement With Trade Unions On 5% Increase Of Salaries

Feb 28 (Reuters) - LW BOGDANKA SA ::REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRADE UNIONS ON INCREASE OF SALARIES BY 5% FROM MARCH 1, 2018.

Bogdanka Signs Annex Extending Coal Supplies To Pulawy Till 2022-End

Feb 26 (Reuters) - BOGDANKA SA ::SIGNS ANNEX TO LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY SA << >> FOR SALE OF COAL.ANNEX EXTENDS AGREEMENT TILL 2022-END, CONTRACT VALUE IN 2018-2022 TO AMOUNT TO 577 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.

Bogdanka Dismisses Krzysztof Szlaga From CEO Post

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BOGDANKA ::DISMISSES KRZYSZTOF SZLAGA FROM CEO POST.SLAWOMIR KARLIKOWSKI TO ACT AS CEO.

Bogdanka Extends Contract With Energa Elektrownie Ostroleka

Jan 3 (Reuters) - LUBELSKI WEGIEL BOGDANKA SA ::EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH ENERGA ELEKTROWNIE OSTROLEKA.CONTRACT VALUE IN YEARS 2018-2022 WILL AMOUNT TO 404 MILLION ZLOTYS.SIGNS ANNEX TO CONTRACT FOR DELIVERIES OF COAL TO ENERGA ELEKTROWNIE OSTROLEKA EXTENDING IT TILL END-2022.

Enea says Bogdanka's impairment reversal neutral for results

WARSAW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Enea ::Polish state-run utility Enea says in a statement that an impairment loss reversal at its subsidiary Bogdanka << >> will not affect Enea's standalone and consolidated financial results for 2017.Bogdanka said on Tuesday that it planned to reverse an impairment loss from 2015 nFWN1OC0RP.

Reversing Impairment Loss To Increase Bogdanka's FY Result By About 400-430 Mln Zlotys

Dec 12 (Reuters) - BOGDANKA ::PLANS REVERSING IMPAIRMENT LOSS FROM 2015.POSITIVE IMPACT ON CO'S FY 2017 NET RESULT OF IMPAIRMENT LOSS REVERSAL IS ESTIMATED AT 400-430 MILLION ZLOTYS.REVERSAL CONCERNS IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS ABOUT WHICH ONE CO INFORMED IN CURRENT REPORT 9/2016.IN 2015 CO RECOGNIZED IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON FIXED ASSETS IN AMOUNT OF 624.8 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS.SAYS IMPAIRMENT SHOULD BE REDUCED OR REVERSED COMPLETELY THANKS TO, AMONG OTHERS, PRICE INCREASE OF HARD COAL, REDUCTION OF COAL SUPPLY BY DOMESTIC PRODUCERS AND CO'S FLEXIBLE DEVELOPMENT SCENARIO WHICH ASSUMES COAL PRODUCTION AT THE LEVEL OF ABOUT 9.2 MILLION TONS.