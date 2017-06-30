LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)
68.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.61 (+2.42%)
€66.45
€66.48
€68.08
€66.42
438,532
306,079
€70.67
€53.64
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lanxess tweaks structure after Chemtura acquisition
June 30 (Reuters) - Lanxess AG
Lanxess streamlines chrome value chain of leather business
June 21 (Reuters) - Lanxess Ag
Lanxess invests again in High-Tech Gruenderfonds
May 31 (Reuters) - LANXESS AG
Lanxess invests in its production site in Lillo/Antwerp
April 25 (Reuters) - Lanxess AG
Laness says capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019
Lanxess Ag
Lanxess CEO says focus in 2017 will be on integrating acquired businesses
Lanxess
Lanxess invests EUR 100 mln, primarily in its German sites
Lanxess AG
German chemicals assn VCI sees 2017 industry sales up 1.5 pct
German chemicals association VCI: German chemicals assn vci says q4 2016 industry sales unchanged year-on-year, q4 output volume +1.4 percent, domestic producer prices -0.7 percent . German chemicals assn vci says q4 domestic revenues -1.6 percent, q4 revenues abroad +1.0 percent . German chemicals assn vci says expects 2017 industry sales +1.5 percent, output volume +0.5 percent, domestic producer prices +1.0 percent . German chemicals assn vci says prices of petrochemicals rebounding in q1, aromatics in particular . German chemicals assn vci sees uncertainty due to new u.s. Trade policy, concerns about stability in europe and prospect of hard brexit . German chemicals assn vci says among positive signals, european economy has proven resilient to last year's shocks Further company coverage: [BASFn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)). Full Article
Lanxess signs contract to acquire Chemtura
Lanxess Ag
Lanxess sees 30 mln eur EBITDA from Clean & Disinfect by 2020
Lanxess AG
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.