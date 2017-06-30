LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lanxess tweaks structure after Chemtura acquisition

June 30 (Reuters) - Lanxess AG :Says has revised its organizational structure.Says business lines rubber additives business and colorant additives business now both belong to rhein chemie business unit.

Lanxess streamlines chrome value chain of leather business

June 21 (Reuters) - Lanxess Ag :To streamline the chrome value chain of its leather business.In this context the company will discontinue production at the zárate site in argentina in the fourth quarter of 2017.The site closure in zárate, argentina, will affect 170 employees.Sees positive ebitda effect of around eur 10 million annuallyfrom end 2018 , as well as approximately eur 60 million in one-time-costs in 2017.

Lanxess invests again in High-Tech Gruenderfonds

May 31 (Reuters) - LANXESS AG ::INVESTS AGAIN IN HIGH-TECH GRUENDERFONDS WITH A SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT‍​.HIGH-TECH GRUENDERFONDS (HTGF) III WILL START ON MAY 31, 2017 WITH A VOLUME OF 245 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST CLOSING.

Lanxess invests in its production site in Lillo/Antwerp

April 25 (Reuters) - Lanxess AG ::Invests in its production site in Lillo/Antwerp.Efficiency investments of roughly 25 million euros ($27.21 million) in plastics production chain in 2017.

Laness says capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019

Lanxess Ag : capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019 . is also expanding capacities for yellow pigments by another 2,000 tons per year at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil . by taking these measures, will be increasing its global production capacities from 375,000 to 400,000 tons of iron oxide pigments by 2019.

Lanxess CEO says focus in 2017 will be on integrating acquired businesses

Lanxess : CEO says focus in 2017 will be clearly on integrating acquired businesses, when asked about takeovers at press conference

Lanxess invests EUR 100 mln, primarily in its German sites

Lanxess AG : During next three years, business unit advanced industrial intermediates will be investing some 100 million euros ($107.08 million) in expanding production facilities for chemical intermediates . Investment program scheduled for completion by 2020 . Around 40 million euros each will be invested in Leverkusen and Krefeld-Uerdingen sites in federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia .Rest will be used to expand facilities in Brunsbuettel (federal state of Schleswig-Holstein), and Antwerp (Belgium).

German chemicals assn VCI sees 2017 industry sales up 1.5 pct

German chemicals association VCI: German chemicals assn vci says q4 2016 industry sales unchanged year-on-year, q4 output volume +1.4 percent, domestic producer prices -0.7 percent . German chemicals assn vci says q4 domestic revenues -1.6 percent, q4 revenues abroad +1.0 percent . German chemicals assn vci says expects 2017 industry sales +1.5 percent, output volume +0.5 percent, domestic producer prices +1.0 percent . German chemicals assn vci says prices of petrochemicals rebounding in q1, aromatics in particular . German chemicals assn vci sees uncertainty due to new u.s. Trade policy, concerns about stability in europe and prospect of hard brexit . German chemicals assn vci says among positive signals, european economy has proven resilient to last year's shocks

Lanxess signs contract to acquire Chemtura

Lanxess Ag : Offering all cash consideration of $33.50 per share for chemtura . Signs contract to acquire chemtura . Chemtura transaction with an enterprise value of around eur 2.4 billion .Secured bridge financing for chemtura deal.

Lanxess sees 30 mln eur EBITDA from Clean & Disinfect by 2020

Lanxess AG : Annual EBITDA contribution of eur 20 million initially, rising gradually to eur 30 million by 2020