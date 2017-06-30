LANXESS AG (LXSG.DE)

Edition:
Lanxess tweaks structure after Chemtura acquisition
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 08:07am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Lanxess AG :Says has revised its organizational structure.Says business lines rubber additives business and colorant additives business now both belong to rhein chemie business unit.  Full Article

Lanxess streamlines chrome value chain of leather business
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 08:36am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Lanxess Ag :To streamline the chrome value chain of its leather business.In this context the company will discontinue production at the zárate site in argentina in the fourth quarter of 2017.The site closure in zárate, argentina, will affect 170 employees.Sees positive ebitda effect of around eur 10 million annuallyfrom end 2018 , as well as approximately eur 60 million in one-time-costs in 2017.  Full Article

Lanxess invests again in High-Tech Gruenderfonds
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - LANXESS AG ::INVESTS AGAIN IN HIGH-TECH GRUENDERFONDS WITH A SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT‍​.HIGH-TECH GRUENDERFONDS (HTGF) III WILL START ON MAY 31, 2017 WITH A VOLUME OF 245 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST CLOSING.  Full Article

Lanxess invests in its production site in Lillo/Antwerp
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 06:03am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Lanxess AG ::Invests in its production site in Lillo/Antwerp.Efficiency investments of roughly 25 million euros ($27.21 million) in plastics production chain in 2017.  Full Article

Laness says capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 04:20pm EDT 

Lanxess Ag : capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019 . is also expanding capacities for yellow pigments by another 2,000 tons per year at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil . by taking these measures, will be increasing its global production capacities from 375,000 to 400,000 tons of iron oxide pigments by 2019. Source http://bit.ly/2oVw5xI ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Lanxess CEO says focus in 2017 will be on integrating acquired businesses
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 05:40am EDT 

Lanxess : CEO says focus in 2017 will be clearly on integrating acquired businesses, when asked about takeovers at press conference Further company coverage: [LXSG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Lanxess invests EUR 100 mln, primarily in its German sites
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 05:11am EDT 

Lanxess AG : During next three years, business unit advanced industrial intermediates will be investing some 100 million euros ($107.08 million) in expanding production facilities for chemical intermediates . Investment program scheduled for completion by 2020 . Around 40 million euros each will be invested in Leverkusen and Krefeld-Uerdingen sites in federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia .Rest will be used to expand facilities in Brunsbuettel (federal state of Schleswig-Holstein), and Antwerp (Belgium).  Full Article

German chemicals assn VCI sees 2017 industry sales up 1.5 pct
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 05:39am EST 

Lanxess signs contract to acquire Chemtura
Sunday, 25 Sep 2016 06:25pm EDT 

Lanxess Ag : Offering all cash consideration of $33.50 per share for chemtura . Signs contract to acquire chemtura . Chemtura transaction with an enterprise value of around eur 2.4 billion .Secured bridge financing for chemtura deal.  Full Article

Lanxess sees 30 mln eur EBITDA from Clean & Disinfect by 2020
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 03:00am EDT 

Lanxess AG : Annual EBITDA contribution of eur 20 million initially, rising gradually to eur 30 million by 2020 Further company coverage: [LXSG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

