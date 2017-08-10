Manz AG (M5ZG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Manz H1 EBIT turns to profit of 7 million euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - MANZ AG ::CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017.H1 ‍EBITDA WITH 12.4 MILLION EUROS ARE SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE NEGATIVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF -4.5 MILLION EUROS​.TOTAL REVENUES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AMOUNTED TO 119.6 MILLION EUROS (JUNE 30, 2016: 124.0 MILLION EUROS).‍H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO 7.0 MILLION EUROS AFTER -11.7 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR'S PERIOD​.

Manz says AGM elects Dieter Manz to the supervisory board

July 4 (Reuters) - MANZ AG :DGAP-NEWS: MANZ AG: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ELECTS DIETER MANZ TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD.ECKHARD HÖRNER-MARASS TAKES OVER COMPANY MANAGEMENT AS CEO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

Manz receives 64 mln euro down payment for major order

May 30 (Reuters) - Manz AG :Green light for implementation of the major CIGS orders.Says initial downpayment of eur 64.3 million received for CIGS orders.Says receipt of payment gives green light for implementation of major orders totaling eur 263 million.Says orders will contribute to revenue and profits as from this Q2 of 2017.

Manz gets order for equipment for display production of just under EUR 20 mln

May 16 (Reuters) - MANZ AG ::MANZ AG MAINTAINS DYNAMIC BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN THE DISPLAY SEGMENT WITH A LARGE ORDER.ORDER FOR EQUIPMENT FOR DISPLAY PRODUCTION ("ELECTRONICS" BUSINESS UNIT) WITH A VOLUME OF JUST UNDER 20 MILLION EUROS RECEIVED.

Manz reports Q1 EBITDA of 23.2 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - MANZ AG ::MANZ AG PUBLISHES REPORT ON THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.CEO DIETER MANZ PLANS MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD.Q1 REVENUES OF 47.6 MILLION EUROS, WITH SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EBIT OF 20.0 MILLION EUROS.AS-EXPECTED WEAK PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF 2017 LED TO A REDUCTION IN REVENUES BY 26.2%, TO 47.6 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 64.5 MILLION EUROS.EBITDA OF 23.2 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 OF 2017.

Manz completes sale of Manz CIGS Technology GmbH for EUR 50 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - Manz AG ::MANZ AG COMPLETES SALE OF MANZ CIGS TECHNOLOGY GMBH FOR EUR 50 MILLION.WORK ON MAJOR ORDERS ACQUIRED BEGINNING OF YEAR TO START SHORTLY.FINALIZING OF THIS TRANSACTION MEANS THAT MANZ WILL SHORTLY START TO WORK ON MAJOR ORDERS THAT HAVE BEEN PLACED WITH IT. AGREED DOWNPAYMENT OF EUR 79 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE IN MAY.

Manz AG: Eckhard Hoerner-Marass to take over as CEO

April 25 (Reuters) - Manz AG ::CEO and company founder Dieter Manz plans move to supervisory board.Dieter Manz, intends to put himself forward for election to supervisory board at annual general meeting which is to be held on July 4, 2017 and to step down from managing board.Dieter Manz's duties as CEO will accordingly in future be undertaken by Eckhard Hoerner-Marass who is currently Chief Technology Officer.

Manz AG: preconditions for CIGS orders definitively fulfilled

April 19 (Reuters) - Manz AG ::Preconditions for CIGS orders definitively fulfilled.Preconditions for the orders with a total value of 263.0 million euros ($281.99 million) are fulfilled.Necessary official approvals in connection with major CIGS orders granted as expected.Payment of 50 million euros for Manz CIGS Technology GmbH and downpayment of 79 million euros for CIGS orders expected in May.Newly established companies Suzhou Manz New Energy Equipment and NICE PV Research Ltd. start operations.

Manz FY 2016 EBIT loss shrinks to 35.9 mln euros

Manz AG : Publishes 2016 annual report and 2017 forecast . FY revenue 231 million euros ($248.42 million) . Significant increase in revenues to at least 350 million euros with positive EBIT anticipated for 2017 . FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) significantly improved to -35.9 million euros (previous year: -58.2 million euros) .In operating business in FY, Manz AG thus achieved significantly improved EBITDA compared to preceding year, of eur -21.8 million (previous year: eur -41.9 million).

Manz: Gunnar Voss von Dahlen succeeds Martin Hipp as CFO

Manz AG : Gunnar Voss von Dahlen succeeds Martin Hipp as CFO . Martin Hipp leaving the company on March 31, 2017 at his own request .Gunnar Voss von Dahlen to join the managing board as new CFO on June 1, 2017.