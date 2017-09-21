Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitchells & Butlers says 51-weeks ‍total sales up by 2.9 pct

Sept 21 (Reuters) - MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC ::AS PREVIOUSLY ADVISED, MARGINS FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE BELOW LAST YEAR DUE TO INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURES.HAVE OPENED 13 NEW SITES AND COMPLETED 236 CONVERSIONS AND REMODELS IN FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE.MARKET HAS BEEN MORE CHALLENGING IN RECENT WEEKS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN POOR WEATHER THIS YEAR WHICH SPECIFICALLY IMPACTED DRINK SALES​.‍TOTAL SALES HAVE INCREASED BY 2.9% IN YEAR-TO-DATE​.‍TOTAL LIKE FOR LIKE SALES GREW 1.8% IN 51 WEEKS TO SEPT. 16​.‍EXPECT TO DELIVER A FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​.

Mitchells & Butlers says total sales up 3.1 pct year-to-date

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc :MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - TRADING SINCE HY HAS BEEN STRONG, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 2.6% OVER 10-WK PERIOD CONTINUING MOMENTUM REPORTED AT HY.MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - TOTAL SALES HAVE INCREASED BY 3.1% IN YEAR-TO-DATE.MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - OPENED 13 NEW SITES AND COMPLETED 224 CONVERSIONS AND REMODELS IN FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE.MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - INCREASED COST PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO MARGINS BEING LOWER THAN LAST YEAR.MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - NOW REACHED AGREEMENT ON 2016 TRIENNIAL PENSIONS VALUATION WITH SCHEME TRUSTEES.MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - ON PENSIONS: AGREED DEFICIT OF £451M AS AT 31 MARCH 2016 WILL BE FUNDED BY UNCHANGED LEVEL OF CASH CONTRIBUTIONS (OF £46M PA INDEXED) TO 2023.MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC - ON PENSIONS: IN 2024, ADDITIONAL PAYMENT OF £13M WILL BE MADE INTO ESCROW, SHOULD FURTHER FUNDING BE REQUIRED AT THAT TIME.

Mitchells & Butlers posts H1 pretax profit of 75 mln pounds

May 17 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc :H1 pretax profit 75 million stg versus 83 million stg year ago.Interim dividend 2.5 penceper share.H1 like-for-like sales a up 1.6% at half year and up 1.9% a in first 33 weeks of year.H1 adjusted operating profit of £149m b (H1 2016 £156m).Interim dividend of 2.5p (H1 2016 2.5p).H1 total revenue of £1,123m (H1 2016 £1,096m).Consumer confidence has remained fragile throughout 2016 and 2017, whilst spending remains in growth, albeit at a slowing rate.H1 operating profit of £145m (H1 2016 £157m).There is clearly some caution over future demand.In UK, have seen headline inflation figures start to rise recently and, more specifically, wholesale food inflation.Cost outlook for year is unchanged from that set out in full-year results last November and continues to present a challenge.Continue to monitor own prices carefully; have carried out some price adjustments, including both price increases and price reductions in local mkts.Now not seeing same level of new openings as two years ago, but marketplace remains highly competitive.

Mitchells & Butlers says total sales in 51 weeks of financial year down 0.8 pct

Mitchells & Butlers Plc : Close trading update . Like-For-Like sales increased by 1.8 pct in most recent 8 weeks, representing a continuation of improved trend both over time and relative to total eating-out market . Total sales in first 51 weeks of financial year fell by 0.8 pct. . Margins for full year will be below last year, as previously advised, particularly as a result of acceleration of investment in estate and wage inflation .So far this financial year we have converted or remodelled 244 sites, and opened 7 new sites..

Mitchells & Butlers total sales in 43 weeks down 1.3 pct

Mitchells & Butlers Plc : Total sales in first 43 weeks of financial year fell by 1.3% . Poor weather in June and euro 2016 have had an expected adverse impact but we are pleased to see an improving trend .Expect to have increased our investment programme to complete around 250 conversions and remodels in full year..