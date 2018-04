Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mabion: Twiti Investments Acquires 1.9 Mln Series P Shares For 174.8 Mln Zlotys

April 23 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD ACQUIRES 1.9 MILLION SERIES P SHARES FOR TOTAL ISSUE PRICE OF 174.8 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Twiti Investments Lowers Its Stake In Mabion To 5.08%

March 30 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD. HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.08% FROM 21.36% IN SHARES SALE TRANSACTION.

EBRD Buys 5.72% Stake Of Mabion

March 27 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) BUYS ABOUT 5.72% STAKE IN CO IN SHARES ACQUISITION TRANSACTION.BEFORE TRANSACTION EBRD DID NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF CO.

EBRD, PFR Life Science Among Investors Of Mabion

March 23 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::AMONG INVESTORS WHO ARE TO INVEST IN CO ARE EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) AND PFR LIFE SCIENCE SP. Z O.O..EBRD TO INVEST 61.4 MILLION ZLOTYS AND PFR LIFE SCIENCE SP. Z O.O. 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS.ABOVE INVESTORS TO INVEST IN MABION VIA THE PRIVATE OFFER FOLLOWING THE SALE OF MABION'S SHARES BY TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD. nFWN1R415A.THE OFFER HAS BEEN MAINLY DIRECTED AT INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS SPECIALISING IN THE HEALTH AND BIOTECHNOLOGY SECTOR IN THE UNITED STATES.

Mabion Confirms Final Results Of Clinical Trial Of MabionCD20 RZS

March 23 (Reuters) - Mabion Sa ::CONFIRMS THAT POSITIVE PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF CLINICAL TRIAL OF MABIONCD20 RZS CHANGE ITS STATUS TO FINAL.SAYS POSITIVE RESULTS DO NOT GUARANTEE APPROVAL OF PRODUCT BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA).

Mabion Obtains 174.8 Mln Zloty Financing Through Loan From Shareholder

March 23 (Reuters) - Mabion Sa ::OBTAINS 174.8 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING THROUGH LOAN FROM SHAREHOLDER.TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD. (SHAREHOLDER) SELLS 1.9 MILLION OF CO SHARES VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND TRANSFERS PROCEEDS TO CO IN FORM OF LOAN.TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD. SELLS 16 PERCENT STAKE IN CO AT 91 ZLOTYPER SHARE.CO TO SPEND LOAN ON ENLARGEMENT OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE AND DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALISATION OF MABION C20.CO PLANS TO PAY BACK LOAN THROUGH NEW SHARE OFFERING OF 1.9 MILLION OF SHARES TO TWITI INVESTMENTS .THE ISSUE PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES TO BE SET AT THE SALE PRICE OF EXISTING SHARES BY TWITI INVESTMENTS .

Mabion Q3 Net Loss Narrows To 13.2 Million Zlotys

Nov 30 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET LOSS WAS 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Mabion to get 28 mln zloty subsidy for biotech medicine development

Oct 5 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN POLAND HAS SIGNED THE CONTRACT TO FINANCE THE COMPANY'S PROJECT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A BIOTECH MEDICINE .THE SUBJECT OF THE PROJECT IS TO CARRY OUT R&D WORKS AIMED AT DEVELOPING MABIONEGFR - MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY WITH THE POTENTIAL OF THE MEDICINAL PRODUCT FOR USE IN ONCOLOGIC INDICATIONS .THE TOTAL VALUE OF THE PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 40 MILLION ZLOTYS AND THE SUBSIDY VALUE AMOUNTS TO 28 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Mabion Q2 net loss narrows to 12.5 mln zlotys

Sept 18 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT Q2 OPERATING LOSS WAS 14.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 13.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS WAS 12.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 13.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

Mabion Q1 net loss widens to 12.9 mln zlotys

May 30 (Reuters) - MABION SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 OPERATING LOSS AT 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q1 NET LOSS WAS 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .