Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)

MAGG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

44.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.30 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
R$ 43.70
Open
R$ 43.80
Day's High
R$ 44.12
Day's Low
R$ 43.25
Volume
346,500
Avg. Vol
78,350
52-wk High
R$ 44.12
52-wk Low
R$ 21.28

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BRIEF-RHI sets merger-linked cash offer to its shareholders at 26.50 eur/shr
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 01:30pm EDT 

Corrects headline to clarify offer is to RHI shareholders, not to Magnesita shareholders:As part of combination of RHI AG with Magnesita S.A., it is required to make a cash compensation offer to exiting shareholders for cross-border merger of RHI AG into RHI - MAG N.V..Management board today set price of cash compensation of eur 26.50 per share.This assessment is based on a pure stand-alone view of RHI not including synergies after closing of planned transaction.Further details regarding merger will be announced in course of disclosure of transaction documentation by June 30, 2017.  Full Article

Austria's RHI: U.S. trade commission approved planned merger with Brazil's Magnesita
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 06:11am EDT 

Rhi Ag : Rhi says U.S. Federal trade commission has approved planned merger with Brazil's Magnesita Further company coverage: [RHIV.VI] ((Kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

RHI says supervisory board approves acquisition of controlling stake in Magnesita
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 12:08pm EDT 

RHI AG :Supervisory board gave approval to resolutions proposed by management board regarding acquisition of a controlling stake of at least 46 pct, but no more than 50 pct plus one share in Magnesita at its meeting.  Full Article

Magnesita Refratarios SA News

Brazil gives antitrust clearance to Magnesita-RHI tie-up

SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios SA said on Tuesday the country's antitrust watchdog Cade approved without restrictions the proposed deal with Austria's RHI AG, completing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

