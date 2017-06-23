Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-RHI sets merger-linked cash offer to its shareholders at 26.50 eur/shr
Corrects headline to clarify offer is to RHI shareholders, not to Magnesita shareholders:As part of combination of RHI AG with Magnesita S.A., it is required to make a cash compensation offer to exiting shareholders for cross-border merger of RHI AG into RHI - MAG N.V..Management board today set price of cash compensation of eur 26.50 per share.This assessment is based on a pure stand-alone view of RHI not including synergies after closing of planned transaction.Further details regarding merger will be announced in course of disclosure of transaction documentation by June 30, 2017. Full Article
Austria's RHI: U.S. trade commission approved planned merger with Brazil's Magnesita
RHI says supervisory board approves acquisition of controlling stake in Magnesita
Brazil gives antitrust clearance to Magnesita-RHI tie-up
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios SA said on Tuesday the country's antitrust watchdog Cade approved without restrictions the proposed deal with Austria's RHI AG, completing all the necessary regulatory approvals.