Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)

Corrects headline to clarify offer is to RHI shareholders, not to Magnesita shareholders:As part of combination of RHI AG with Magnesita S.A., it is required to make a cash compensation offer to exiting shareholders for cross-border merger of RHI AG into RHI - MAG N.V..Management board today set price of cash compensation of eur 26.50 per share.This assessment is based on a pure stand-alone view of RHI not including synergies after closing of planned transaction.Further details regarding merger will be announced in course of disclosure of transaction documentation by June 30, 2017.