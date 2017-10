Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Magma Fincorp Ltd :Says completion of acquisition of 26 percent equity shares of Magma ITL Finance Limited.

Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Magma Fincorp Ltd :Magma Fincorp - approved acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance from International Tractors Limited.

India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr loss

May 26 (Reuters) - Magma Fincorp Ltd :March quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 5.74 billion rupees versus 6.42 billion rupees year ago.

May 11 (Reuters) - Magma Fincorp Ltd ::March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income from operations 5.60 billion rupees versus 6.33 billion rupees year ago.Proposed dividend of 0.80 rupees per share.

Magma Fincorp approves sale of non-performing assets

Magma Fincorp Ltd :Approved sale of non-performing assets of company in one or more tranches from time to time, up to a maximum total amount of INR 6 billion.

Magma Fincorp Dec-qtr profit rises

Magma Fincorp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 371.9 million rupees versus profit 522.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 5.81 billion rupees versus 6.22 billion rupees year ago.

Magma Fincorp says no intention of any stake sale by promoters

Magma Fincorp Ltd :Magma Fincorp clarifies that there is no intent of any stake sale by the promoters.