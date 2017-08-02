Edition:
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)

MAHH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

386.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs13.75 (+3.69%)
Prev Close
Rs372.70
Open
Rs374.00
Day's High
Rs390.00
Day's Low
Rs374.00
Volume
47,076
Avg. Vol
103,787
52-wk High
Rs490.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:26am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd :June quarter net profit after tax 323.4 million rupees versus profit 302.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 2.77 billion rupees versus 2.54 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India seeks members' nod for bonus share issue
Friday, 26 May 2017 08:51am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays And Resorts India Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio.  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2
Friday, 19 May 2017 07:25am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd :Says recommended issue of bonus shares in proportion of 1:2.  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts says unit buys 3.22 pct stake in Holiday Club Resorts OY
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 05:13am EDT 

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Mahindra Holidays and Resorts - co's step down unit raised stake in Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland by buying 3.22% more stake in HCR's share capital .Says company's stake in HCR has gone up to 95.16%.  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 03:54am EST 

Mahindra Holidays And Resorts India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 357.2 million rupees versus 310.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter income from operations 2.48 billion rupees versus 2.20 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's step-down unit signs JV agreement with city of Kuusamo
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 09:12am EDT 

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Holiday Club Resorts Oy has signed a JV agreement with city of Kuusamo for establishment of Tropiikin Rantasauna Oy .  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 08:47am EDT 

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 320.9 million rupees versus 104.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.86 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

