Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India June-qtr profit rises

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd :June quarter net profit after tax 323.4 million rupees versus profit 302.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 2.77 billion rupees versus 2.54 billion rupees year ago.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India seeks members' nod for bonus share issue

May 26 (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays And Resorts India Ltd :Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2

May 19 (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd :Says recommended issue of bonus shares in proportion of 1:2.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts says unit buys 3.22 pct stake in Holiday Club Resorts OY

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Mahindra Holidays and Resorts - co's step down unit raised stake in Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland by buying 3.22% more stake in HCR's share capital .Says company's stake in HCR has gone up to 95.16%.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Dec-qtr profit rises

Mahindra Holidays And Resorts India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 357.2 million rupees versus 310.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter income from operations 2.48 billion rupees versus 2.20 billion rupees year ago.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's step-down unit signs JV agreement with city of Kuusamo

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Holiday Club Resorts Oy has signed a JV agreement with city of Kuusamo for establishment of Tropiikin Rantasauna Oy .

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India March-qtr profit rises

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 320.9 million rupees versus 104.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.86 billion rupees last year .