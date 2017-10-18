Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd :Mumbai bench of NCLT ‍sanctioned scheme of amalgamation of Defence Land Systems India with Mahindra Defence Systems.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd ::Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ::Says co's driverless tractor technology to be available commercially from early 2018, in phased manner‍​.Says launches driverless tractor in India.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd ::Says co, Ford explore strategic alliance to drive growth in India, other emerging markets.Says teams from both cos to collaborate and work together for period of up to three years.Areas of potential cooperation includes mobility programmes, electrification, connected vehicle projects among others.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd ::Says launches E-Alfa mini electric rickshaw.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd ::Says to launch third tractor brand through Gromax Agri Equipment Ltd.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd :Mahindra Logistics Limited files for IPO.Mahindra Logistics says IPO includes offer for sale of upto 9.3 million shares by normandy holdings and up to 394,993 shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund.Mahindra Logistics says received in-principle approvals from the BSE and the NSE for the listing of the equity shares.Mahindra Logistics says Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Capital Ltd are book running lead managers to IPO.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd :Says approved offering of up to 9.7 million shares of mahindra logistics held by co as part of proposed IPO.Filed DRHP for a public offer of up to 19.3 million shares, representing up to 27.49 pct of existing issued and paid-up share capital of MLL.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd :June quarter net profit 7.66 billion rupees - TV.Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 8.93 billion rupees.June quarter revenue from operations 123.36 billion rupees versus 119.43 billion rupees last year.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release on the Bombay Stock Exchange..

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd :July total sales of 41,747 units versus 39,458 units last year.Says July passenger vehicle sales of 20,962 units versus 17,356 units last year.Says July domestic sales of 39,762 units versus 35,305 units last year.July exports of 1,985 units versus 4,153 units last year.Says July domestic tractor sales of 17,682 units versus 16,452 units last year.