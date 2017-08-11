Edition:
Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)

MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

595.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.05 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs592.95
Open
Rs594.00
Day's High
Rs600.00
Day's Low
Rs590.00
Volume
35,948
Avg. Vol
96,743
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Maithan Alloys June-qtr profit surges
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:12am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Maithan Alloys Ltd :June quarter profit 591.9 million rupees versus profit 189.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.46 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Maithan Alloys March qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 05:19am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Maithan Alloys Ltd ::March quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit 463.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 4.71 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Maithan Alloys approves elevation of Subhas Agarwalla as chairman & MD
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 04:20am EDT 

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Says approves elevation of Subhas Chandra Agarwalla as chairman & MD .Says approves elevation of Subodh Agarwalla as whole time director and CEO.  Full Article

Maithan Alloys says production at Kalyaneshwari plant cut by 15 pct
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 09:24am EDT 

Maithan Alloys Ltd : says production at Kalyaneshwari plant cut by 15 percent .says production at Kalyaneshwari plant likely to be cut in the future.  Full Article

Maithan Alloys' electrical equipment at Visakhapatnam plant damaged due to heavy rain
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 07:55am EDT 

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Due to heavy rains,flood, severe damage to 132kv power transformer, other electrical equipment installed at Visakhapatnam plant. . The production at the plant could be significantly affected over the next few months. . The full damage is yet to be ascertained .The said transformer and other electrical equipment are fully insured..  Full Article

Maithan Alloys CFO Aditya Agarwalla resigns
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 01:10am EDT 

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Resignation of whole-time director & Chief Financial Officer .Aditya Agarwalla has tendered resignation from the office of whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company due to his pre-occupatio.  Full Article

