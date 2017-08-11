Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Maithan Alloys June-qtr profit surges

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Maithan Alloys Ltd :June quarter profit 591.9 million rupees versus profit 189.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.46 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago.

India's Maithan Alloys March qtr profit rises

May 9 (Reuters) - Maithan Alloys Ltd ::March quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit 463.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 4.71 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.

Maithan Alloys approves elevation of Subhas Agarwalla as chairman & MD

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Says approves elevation of Subhas Chandra Agarwalla as chairman & MD .Says approves elevation of Subodh Agarwalla as whole time director and CEO.

Maithan Alloys says production at Kalyaneshwari plant cut by 15 pct

Maithan Alloys Ltd : says production at Kalyaneshwari plant cut by 15 percent .says production at Kalyaneshwari plant likely to be cut in the future.

Maithan Alloys' electrical equipment at Visakhapatnam plant damaged due to heavy rain

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Due to heavy rains,flood, severe damage to 132kv power transformer, other electrical equipment installed at Visakhapatnam plant. . The production at the plant could be significantly affected over the next few months. . The full damage is yet to be ascertained .The said transformer and other electrical equipment are fully insured..

Maithan Alloys CFO Aditya Agarwalla resigns

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Resignation of whole-time director & Chief Financial Officer .Aditya Agarwalla has tendered resignation from the office of whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company due to his pre-occupatio.