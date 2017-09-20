Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Magellan Aerospace selected by Airbus for A320neo PW exhaust systems

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp :Magellan Aerospace Corp selected by Airbus for A320neo PW exhaust systems.Magellan Aerospace Corp - ‍revenue generated from the life-of-program contract is estimated to exceed CDN $200 million over first ten years of contract​.Magellan Aerospace Corp - Will design, develop, manufacture exhaust systems for A320neo PW1100G-JM nacelle with first unit scheduled to enter into service in 2022.

Magellan Aerospace reports Q1 revenue of C$247.2 mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp :Magellan aerospace corporation announces financial results.Q1 revenue c$247.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$259.8 million.Magellan aerospace corp - qtrly earnings per share c$0.68.Magellan aerospace -production rates for b737 and b737 max programs expected to increase from current 42 aircraft/month to 47 aircraft/month in q3 of 2017.Magellan aerospace corp says traditional regional aircraft market is not expected to change in 2017.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$259.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces financial results . Q4 revenue C$247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$250.4 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 . Traditional regional aircraft market is not expected to change in 2017 . Magellan Aerospace Corp - "many expect that U.S. Defense procurement spending will rise under new US administration" . Magellan Aerospace - it is as yet unknown what impact political movement towards nationalism in U.S. and UK will have on global defense spending .Magellan Aerospace- commercial rotorcraft & business jets markets remain down and are not expected to change much in 2017.

Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404 . Preliminary funding amount of CDN$45m has been approved to launch multi-year agreement . Contract includes options to extend duration of agreement beyond 2021 .Announced contract award from public services & procurement canada for engine repair, overhaul, fleet management services on F404 engine.

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year boeing 777x & 787 Dreamliner contracts

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Boeing 777X & 787 Dreamliner contracts . Magellan Aerospace Corp says signing of new long-term contracts for supply of complex titanium machined components for 777X program . Magellan Aerospace Corp- New long-term 777X contracts and 787 extension period will take effect in 2017 .Magellan Aerospace -In addition, co and Boeing agreed to long term contract extension on existing 787 Dreamliner program statement of work.

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Q2 revenue C$252.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$255.9 million . Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results .Qtrly net income per share C$0.38.

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year contracts with GKN Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp : Magellan Aerospace Corp says contract extension is projected to generate revenues in excess of cdn $130 million through to december 2020 . Magellan aerospace corp says also awarded a new contract to supply a350 outboard flap precision machine details and assemblies .Magellan Aerospace Corp says new contract is projected to generate revenues of CDN $36 million to December 2020.

Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year airbus contracts

Magellan Aerospace Corp:Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contracts.Magellan UK was also awarded a contract to supply certain A380 wing ribs to Airbus valued at about CDN $20 million.Contract is valued at approximately cdn $700 million.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation says Elena Milantoni named CFO

Magellan Aerospace Corporation:Says effective January 1, 2016, Elena Milantoni has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding John Dekker.