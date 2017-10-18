Edition:
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)

MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

468.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs19.45 (+4.34%)
Prev Close
Rs448.55
Open
Rs453.00
Day's High
Rs471.80
Day's Low
Rs450.55
Volume
24,410
Avg. Vol
47,566
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 06:35am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​.Says investment commitment of 5 billion rupees over 3 years‍​.  Full Article

India's Mahindra Lifespace Developers June-qtr consol profit after tax down 21 pct
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 04:15am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd ::June quarter income from operations 1.09 billion rupees versus 888.6 million rupees last year.June quarter consol net profit after tax 138.1 million rupees versus 174.5 million rupees last year.June quarter net profit after tax 106.6 million rupees versus profit of 153 million rupees last year.Effect of regulatory changes to have near term impact on industry, but to reflect positively in medium to long term.June quarter consol total revenue 1.49 billion rupees versus 1.16 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 30 Jan 2017 03:51am EST 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 352.2 million rupees . Dec quarter consol income from operations 2.13 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 237.9 million rupees; consol income from operations was 1.94 billion rupees.  Full Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Sept-qtr profit surges
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 07:17am EDT 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 321.7 million rupees . Sept quarter consol income from operations 1.25 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 61.1 million rupees ; consol income from operations was 1.39 bln rupees.  Full Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers says June-qtr net profit rises by about 34.2 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 05:56am EDT 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : June-quarter net profit 153 million rupees; income from operations INR 888.6 million . Net profit in June quarter last year was 114 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 1.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd News

BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV

* Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​

