Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)
468.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs19.45 (+4.34%)
Rs448.55
Rs453.00
Rs471.80
Rs450.55
24,410
47,566
Rs530.00
Rs318.74
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
India's Mahindra Lifespace Developers June-qtr consol profit after tax down 21 pct
July 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Sept-qtr profit surges
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
Mahindra Lifespace Developers says June-qtr net profit rises by about 34.2 pct
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
* Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India