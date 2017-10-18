Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​.Says investment commitment of 5 billion rupees over 3 years‍​.

India's Mahindra Lifespace Developers June-qtr consol profit after tax down 21 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd ::June quarter income from operations 1.09 billion rupees versus 888.6 million rupees last year.June quarter consol net profit after tax 138.1 million rupees versus 174.5 million rupees last year.June quarter net profit after tax 106.6 million rupees versus profit of 153 million rupees last year.Effect of regulatory changes to have near term impact on industry, but to reflect positively in medium to long term.June quarter consol total revenue 1.49 billion rupees versus 1.16 billion rupees year ago.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Dec-qtr consol profit rises

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 352.2 million rupees . Dec quarter consol income from operations 2.13 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 237.9 million rupees; consol income from operations was 1.94 billion rupees.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Sept-qtr profit surges

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 321.7 million rupees . Sept quarter consol income from operations 1.25 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 61.1 million rupees ; consol income from operations was 1.39 bln rupees.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers says June-qtr net profit rises by about 34.2 pct

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : June-quarter net profit 153 million rupees; income from operations INR 888.6 million . Net profit in June quarter last year was 114 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 1.05 billion rupees .