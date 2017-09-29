Edition:
United States

Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

452.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs13.60 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs439.00
Open
Rs445.00
Day's High
Rs460.00
Day's Low
Rs444.90
Volume
88,329
Avg. Vol
214,606
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 02:54am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd ::Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1.  Full Article

Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 01:34am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares.Gets shareholders' nod to increase auhtorised share capiral of co.  Full Article

India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 03:38am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :Says recommended to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.  Full Article

India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 03:18am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :June quarter net profit after tax 359.1 million rupees versus profit 286.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 3.11 billion rupees versus 2.39 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 09:01am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 2.82 billion rupees versus 2.15 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
Monday, 29 May 2017 01:38am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india.  Full Article

Manpasand Beverages Dec-qtr profit rises
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 02:43am EST 

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 72.4 million rupees versus 48.5 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 1.06 billion rupees versus 950.5 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Manpasand Beverages completes setting up manufacturing facility in Haryana
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 02:28am EDT 

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : Completed setting up a new manufacturing facility in the state of Haryana .  Full Article

Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 03:18am EDT 

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : June-quarter net profit 286.5 million rupees versus 157 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.37 billion rupees versus 1.50 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Manpasand Beverages Ltd News

BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI

* Places restrictions on the purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd by FIIs/FPIs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ygubtr)

» More MANB.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials