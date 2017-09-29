Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd ::Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares.Gets shareholders' nod to increase auhtorised share capiral of co.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :Says recommended to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :June quarter net profit after tax 359.1 million rupees versus profit 286.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 3.11 billion rupees versus 2.39 billion rupees year ago.

June 13 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 2.82 billion rupees versus 2.15 billion rupees year ago.

May 29 (Reuters) - Manpasand Beverages Ltd :Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 72.4 million rupees versus 48.5 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 1.06 billion rupees versus 950.5 million rupees year ago.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : Completed setting up a new manufacturing facility in the state of Haryana .

Manpasand Beverages Ltd : June-quarter net profit 286.5 million rupees versus 157 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.37 billion rupees versus 1.50 billion rupees last year .