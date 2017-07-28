Man SE (MANG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Man SE H1 oper profit up 36% to EUR 273 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - MAN SE ::MAN GROUP’S PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO €245 MILLION IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS (PREVIOUS YEAR: €156 MILLION)‍​.WE ANTICIPATE SLIGHT YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN THE MAN GROUP’S SALES REVENUE IN 2017.H1 SALES REVENUE 6.86 BILLION EUR, UP 6 PCT‍​‍​.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 273 MILLION EUR, UP 36 PERCENT.

Volkswagen extends contract of MAN CEO Joachim Drees

June 12 (Reuters) - `Volkswagen AG :Joachim Drees (52) contracted as Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE and of MAN Truck & Bus AG for another five years.

MAN says kicks off restructuring of Diesel & Turbo

MAN : Diesel & Turbo announces start of future strategy programme . Says under proposed plan each MAN site will specialise in more clearly defined area . Future programme aimed at improving results by over 450 million eur . Anticipates that around 1,400 staff will be affected by the planned measures . Says expect orders for new turbo engines to remain at their current low level also in the coming years Further company coverage: [MANG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

MAN CEO says Diesel & Turbo environment remains tough

MAN : CEO says 2016 market environment for Diesel & Turbo to remain difficult, sees Power Engineering orders flat . CEO says sold significantly more trucks and buses in Q1 than year ago . CEO reiterates 2016 group sales to be slightly lower, operating profit significantly higher . CEO reiterates Truck and Bus unit to significantly improve profit by end-2017 Further company coverage: [MANG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).