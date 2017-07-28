Edition:
United States

Man SE (MANG.DE)

MANG.DE on Xetra

94.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.38 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€94.20
Open
€94.54
Day's High
€94.58
Day's Low
€94.25
Volume
65,720
Avg. Vol
71,322
52-wk High
€98.08
52-wk Low
€92.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Man SE H1 oper profit up 36% to EUR 273 mln
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 02:30am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - MAN SE ::MAN GROUP’S PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO €245 MILLION IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS (PREVIOUS YEAR: €156 MILLION)‍​.WE ANTICIPATE SLIGHT YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN THE MAN GROUP’S SALES REVENUE IN 2017.H1 SALES REVENUE 6.86 BILLION EUR, UP 6 PCT‍​‍​.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 273 MILLION EUR, UP 36 PERCENT.  Full Article

Volkswagen extends contract of MAN CEO Joachim Drees
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 04:51am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - `Volkswagen AG :Joachim Drees (52) contracted as Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE and of MAN Truck & Bus AG for another five years.  Full Article

MAN says kicks off restructuring of Diesel & Turbo
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 05:31am EDT 

MAN : Diesel & Turbo announces start of future strategy programme . Says under proposed plan each MAN site will specialise in more clearly defined area . Future programme aimed at improving results by over 450 million eur . Anticipates that around 1,400 staff will be affected by the planned measures . Says expect orders for new turbo engines to remain at their current low level also in the coming years Further company coverage: [MANG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

MAN CEO says Diesel & Turbo environment remains tough
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 04:08am EDT 

MAN : CEO says 2016 market environment for Diesel & Turbo to remain difficult, sees Power Engineering orders flat . CEO says sold significantly more trucks and buses in Q1 than year ago . CEO reiterates 2016 group sales to be slightly lower, operating profit significantly higher . CEO reiterates Truck and Bus unit to significantly improve profit by end-2017 Further company coverage: [MANG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Man SE News

UPDATE 2-Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows

* MiFID II research costs estimated at $10-$15 million (Adds share reaction)

Earnings vs. Estimates

