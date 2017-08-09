Edition:
Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)

MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

62.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs62.60
Open
Rs62.90
Day's High
Rs63.40
Day's Low
Rs62.15
Volume
90,759
Avg. Vol
972,096
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Man Infraconstruction Ltd June qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:29am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Man Infraconstruction Ltd :June quarter profit 258.1 million rupees versus 179.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 836 million rupees versus 549.5 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction gets order worth 919.2 mln rupees
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 12:58am EDT 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd :Says received an order worth INR 919.2 million from Indian Port Rail Corporation Limited.  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction Dec-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 06:35am EST 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 83.4 million rupees versus 147.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 377.6 million rupees versus 549.3 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction Sept-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 07:01am EST 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 161.2 million rupees versus 93.3 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 272.4 million rupees versus 592.2 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction unit gets order worth 7.52 bln rupees
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 01:33am EDT 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd : Unit man projects receives order worth inr 7.52 billion from bharat Mumbai container terminals private limited .  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction Ltd declares second interim dividend
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 01:34am EST 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd:Approved declaration of second interim dividend of 0.99 Indian rupees per share (i.e. 49.50%) on 24,75,00,270 equity shares having face value of 2 Indian rupees each, for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

