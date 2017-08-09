Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)
62.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.20 (+0.32%)
Rs62.60
Rs62.90
Rs63.40
Rs62.15
90,759
972,096
Rs71.20
Rs34.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Man Infraconstruction Ltd June qtr profit rises
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Man Infraconstruction gets order worth 919.2 mln rupees
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Man Infraconstruction Dec-qtr profit falls
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Man Infraconstruction Sept-qtr profit rises
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Man Infraconstruction unit gets order worth 7.52 bln rupees
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Man Infraconstruction Ltd declares second interim dividend
Man Infraconstruction Ltd:Approved declaration of second interim dividend of 0.99 Indian rupees per share (i.e. 49.50%) on 24,75,00,270 equity shares having face value of 2 Indian rupees each, for the financial year 2015-16. Full Article