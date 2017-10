Manitou BF SA (MANP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Manitou Q3 ​revenues​ ​at 354 millions euros,​ ​+10%

Oct 19 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA ::Q3’17​ ​REVENUES​ ​OF​ ​€354M,​ ​+10%​ ​VERSUS.​ ​Q3’16,​ ​+7%​ ​LIKE​ ​FOR​ ​LIKE‍​.CUMULATIVE​ ​9-MONTH​ ​SALES​ ​OF​ ​€1,159M,​ ​+15%​ ​VERSUS.​ ​Q3’16,​ ​+13%​ ​LIKE​ ​FOR​ ​LIKE.Q3​ ​ORDER​ ​INTAKES​ ​ON​ ​EQUIPMENT​ ​OF​ ​€312M​ ​VERSUS.​ ​€206M​ ​IN​ ​Q3’16.​ ​END​ ​OF​ ​Q3​ ​ORDER​ ​BOOK​ ​AT​ ​€526M​ ​VERSUS.​ ​€244M​ ​IN​ ​Q3’16​ ​AND​ ​€344M​ ​IN​ ​Q4’16.SAYS CURRENT DEPTH OF ORDER BOOK AND POSITIVE BUSINESS OUTLOOK CONFIRMS PROSPECTS FOR 2017‍​.

Manitou BF H1 net income group share rises to 30 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA ::H1 SALES EUR 805 MILLION, UP 17% FROM YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 30 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23 MILLION YEAR AGO.OUTLOOK FOR INCREASE OF SALES NOW ESTIMATED ABOVE 15 PERCENT.OUTLOOK FOR IMPROVED RECURRING OPERATING INCOME RATE FOR 2017 NOW ESTIMATED BETWEEN 70 AND 100 BASIS POINTS.H1 EBITDA EUR 62 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Manitou Group acquires majority stake in Liftrite Hire & Sales

June 7 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA ::THE MANITOU GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN THE AUSTRALIAN COMPANY LIFTRITE HIRE & SALES.TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED BEFORE THE 1ST OF AUGUST.TRANSACTION GRANTS MANITOU GROUP OPPORTUNITY OF ACQUIRING 55% OF LIFTRITE HIRE & SALES SHARES WITH A PURCHASING OPTION, TO INCREASE ITS STAKES UP TO 96% IN 3 YEARS FROM NOW.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited files a patent infringement claim against Manitou

May 23 - MANITOU BF SA ::‍ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT ON MAY 5, J.C. BAMFORD EXCAVATORS LIMITED FILED A CLAIM WITH COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE (TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE) OF PARIS ALLEGING INFRINGEMENT BY MANITOU BF OF TWO EUROPEAN PATENTS​.PATENTS REGARDING CERTAIN FEATURES RELATED TO THE CONTROL SYSTEM OF THE OVERLOAD CUT-OFF OF CERTAIN TELEHANDLERS COMMERCIALIZED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION.‍ON MAY 8, SAME PLAINTIFF FILED A CLAIM BASED ON SIMILAR ALLEGATIONS WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE - CHANCERY DIVISION IN LONDON AGAINST MANITOU BF AND ITS SUBSIDIARY MANITOU UK LIMITED.‍FINANCIALLY, PLAINTIFF IS SEEKING PRELIMINARY DAMAGES (SUBJECT TO FURTHER EVALUATION) IN AMOUNT OF EUR 20 MLN BEFORE FRENCH COURT​.‍PLAINTIFF DOES NOT SPECIFY AMOUNT CLAIMED BEFORE ENGLISH COURT.‍FOR PROCEDURAL PURPOSES, COMMERCIAL VALUE OF CLAIM BEFORE ENGLISH COURT IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN EXCESS OF GBP 10 MLN.‍A PRELIMINARY PROCEDURAL HEARING IN SCHEDULED IN FRANCE FOR 29 JUNE 2017.A PRELIMINARY DEFENSE STATEMENT WILL BE FILED BY MANITOU BF AND MANITOU UK LIMITED WITH ENGLISH COURT IN JUNE, 2017.FIRST PROCEDURAL HEARING IN ENGLAND IS EXPECTED IN AUTUMN 2017​​​.

Manitou finalizes acquisition of Terex Equipment Private Limited in India

May 9 - MANITOU BF ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY FINALIZATION OF ACQUISITION OF TEREX EQUIPMENT PRIVATE LIMITED IN INDIA.

Manitou Q1 sales up at 380 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Manitou BF SA ::Q1 sales 380 million euros ($408 million) versus 312 million euros year ago.Anticipates increase in sales 2017 of 7 to 10 percent.Anticipates 2017 improved recurring operating income of 50 to 70 bp relative to 2016.

Manitou BF to acquire Terex Equipment Private Limited in India

Manitou BF SA : Announced on Sunday the acquisition of Terex Equipment Private Limited in India .Acquisition to be finalised over 2017 first semester.

Manitou BF FY net income group share rises to 42.9 million euros

Manitou BF SA : FY sales revenue of 1,332 million euros ($1.41 billion) growing at a rate of +3.5 pct against 2015 (+5 pct at constant exchange rate) . FY EBITDA of 99 million euros (7.4 pct) against 90 million euros in 2015 . Dividend to be proposed at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting of 0.43 euro per share . Anticipates for 2017 a growth in sales of approximately +5 pct to +7 pct compared to 2016 . FY net income group share 42.9 million euros, up 33 percent yoy .Anticipates for 2017 an increase in the order book and in purchase prices, a growth in our recurring operating income of approximately 50 basis points.

Manitou Q4 sales down 3 pct to 323.0 million euros

Manitou BF SA : Q4 sales 323.0 million euros ($344.67 million) versus 333.0 million euros year ago . Q4 2016 order book of 341 million euros versus 299 million euros in Q4 2015 .Anticipation of 2017 sales growth of around 3 pct.

Manitou extends its financing for 180 million euros

Manitou extends its financing for 180 million euros

Manitou BF SA : Announces the development and extension of its financing for an amount of 180 million euros ($187.02 million) and a maturity of 5 or even 7 years . This financing complements the various bond and long-term lines of 50 million euros implemented in previous years