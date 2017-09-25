Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mapfre says recent natural disasters to have impact of 150-200 mln euros on its profit
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 12:42pm EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - MAPFRE ::SIZE AND FREQUENCY OF HURRICANES IN THE CARIBBEAN AND EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO WILL IMPLY A NET COST OF BETWEEN 150 AND 200 MILLION EUROS ON MAPFRE'S ATTRIBUTABLE RESULT FOR THE YEAR, ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY.TO REEVALUATE ITS EXPECTATIONS OF FULFILLING ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE 2016-2018 PERIOD, SPECIFICALLY AVERAGE ROE AND AVERAGE COMBINED RATIO ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2016.  Full Article

Mapfre says still waits to obtain license to operate in China
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:41am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA ::SAYS STILL WAITS TO OBTAIN LICENSE TO OPERATE IN CHINA.SAYS DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE FREE FLOAT.  Full Article

Mapfre H1 net profit up 9 pct YoY
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 01:59am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - MAPFRE ::H1 NET PROFIT 415.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 380.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 PREMIUMS 13.07 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.08 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 15.43 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.64 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Mapfre to redeem notes for 700 million euros on first call date
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 07:13am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA ::TO REDEEM IN ADVANCE ON FIRST CALL DATE ON JULY 24 NOTES FOR 700 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Mapfre buys 31 pct of Indonesia's ABDA for 90.3 mln euros
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 07:12am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - MAPFRE SA ::SAYS GET AUTHORIZATION AND COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 31 PERCENT OF INDONESIAN INSURANCE COMPANY PT ASURANSI BINA DANA ARTA TBK FOR 90.3 MILLION EUROS.SAYS MUST LAUNCH A TENDER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE REST OF THE SHARES OF ABDA COMPANY.  Full Article

Mapfre sells its 50 pct of Union del Duero and Duero Pensiones for 142 mln euros
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 07:27am EDT 

June 9 (Reuters) - MAPFRE SA ::TO TRANSFER 50 PERCENT STAKE OF UNION DEL DUERO AND DUERO PENSIONES FOR 141.7 MILLION EUROS TO BANCO DE CAJA ESPANA DE INVERSIONES SALAMANCA Y SORIA.  Full Article

Mapfre Q1 net profit up 7.5 pct YoY
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 04:56am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA ::Q1 premiums 6.67 billion euros ($7.28 billion) versus 6.11 billion euros year ago.Q1 net profit 206.2 million euros versus 191.7 million euros year ago.Q1 revenue 7.85 billion euros versus 7.26 billion euros year ago.  Full Article

Mapfre sells office building in Madrid for 72 mln euros
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 12:15pm EDT 

Mapfre SA : Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million) Further company coverage: [MAP.MC] ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Mapfre says income growth target could be reduced in 2016-2018
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 08:18am EST 

Mapfre SA : Sees ROE at over 11 percent in 2018 . Says yield from dividends target is maintained at about 5 percent, with pay out between 50 percent and 65 percent of profit in 2016-2018 . Objective of income growth could be reduced in the next two years, due to prioritizing of profitable growth, as well as lower interest rates, which result in lower financial income .Premiums will continue to grow at expected rates, aided by strengthening of certain currencies.  Full Article

Mapfre FY net profit up 9.4 percent vs last year
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 01:57am EST 

Mapfre SA : Reports FY premiums at 22.81 billion euros ($24.34 billion) versus 22.31 billion euros year ago . FY net profit 775.5 million euros versus 708.8 million euros year ago . To propose final dividend of 0.085 euros gross per share .FY revenue 27.09 billion euros versus 26.70 billion euros year ago.  Full Article

Fitch Affirms MAPFRE Sigorta at IFS 'AA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based MAPFRE Sigorta's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the good capitalisation and underwriting performance of MAPFRE Sigorta, as well as Fitch's view of its importance to its ultimate parent, MAPFRE SA (Issuer Default Rating A-/Positive). These factors are offset by a moderately weak bus

