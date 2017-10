Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Marksans Pharma June-qtr profit falls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Marksans Pharma Ltd :June quarter profit 11.6 million rupees versus profit 40.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 524.3 million rupees versus 417.9 million rupees year ago.

India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks

May 29 (Reuters) - Marksans Pharma Ltd :March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 541 million rupees versus 758.2 million rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.05 rupees per share.

Marksans Pharma's Goa plant gets approved by UK MHRA

May 10 (Reuters) - Marksans Pharma Ltd :Says company's Goa plant has been approved by UK MHRA..

Marksans Pharma gets GMP compliance certificate from Australian health dept.

April 26 (Reuters) - Marksans Pharma Ltd :Marksans Pharma -received "certificate of GMP compliance of a manufacturer" from Australian government, Department of Health, Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Marksans Pharma says USFDA gives four 483 observations to manufacturing facilties in Goa

Marksans Pharma Ltd : Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa . Marksans Pharma Ltd says 4 observations given under form 483 . Marksans Pharma Ltd says co started addressing observations .Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA granted final approval for ANDA for dutasteride soft gealtine capsule.

Marksans Pharma says UK MHRA completed inspection at co's Goa plant without any critical observations

Marksans Pharma Ltd : Says company's plant located at Goa has had an inspection by UK MHRA from February 14, 2017 to February 17, 2017 .Says inspection has been completed without any critical observations.

Marksans Pharma Dec qtr consol profit falls

Marksans Pharma Ltd : Marksans Pharma Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 113 million rupees versus profit 179.3 million rupees year ago .Marksans Pharma Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 2.15 billion rupees versus 2.17 billion rupees year ago.

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA nod for drug to treat allergies

Marksans Pharma Ltd :Marksans Pharma Limited announces USFDA approval for loratadine liquid filled capsules 10 mg.