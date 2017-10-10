Marston's PLC (MARS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marston's says sales and profits for year are ahead of last year

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MARSTON'S PLC ::‍IN DESTINATION AND PREMIUM, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE 0.9% ABOVE LAST YEAR​.‍IN TAVERNS, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE 1.6% ABOVE LAST YEAR​.‍IN LEASED, FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE PROFITS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE UP 1% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR​.‍IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR WE NOW EXPECT TO OPEN 15 PUBS AND BARS, AND SIX LODGES​.‍"MODEST TRIMMING OF OUR OPENINGS PROGRAMME REFLECTS A DEGREE OF CAUTION GIVEN RECENT SUBDUED MARKET CONDITIONS".‍SALES AND PROFITS FOR YEAR ARE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR, AND WE TARGET FURTHER GROWTH IN 2018​.‍NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO COST TRENDS HIGHLIGHTED PREVIOUSLY, BUT CO HAS IDENTIFIED COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY £5M PER ANNUM​.

Marston's says Destination and Premium like-for-like sales for 42 week period up 1.3 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - MARSTON'S PLC ::SAYS IN DESTINATION AND PREMIUM, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FOR 42 WEEK PERIOD WERE 1.3% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR GROWTH TARGETS FOR 23 NEW PUB-RESTAURANTS AND BARS IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IN ADDITION TO EIGHT LODGES.SAYS IN TAVERNS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FOR 42 WEEK PERIOD WERE 1.9% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.SAYS IN LEASED, PROFITS FOR 42 WEEK PERIOD ARE ESTIMATED TO BE 2% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.SAYS AS WE PREVIOUSLY GUIDED, OPERATING MARGINS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW LAST YEAR IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATION.SAYS WITH REGARD TO COST OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CO'S GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM THAT PROVIDED AT OUR INTERIM RESULTS IN MAY.

Marston's says raises 78.9 mln stg via placing

May 18 (Reuters) - Marston's Plc ::Total of 57,600,995 new ordinary shares of 7.375 pence each have been placed at a price of 137.0 pence per placing share.Share placement raising proceeds of approximately £78.9 million (before expenses).Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.9% of issued ordinary share capital of company prior to placing.

Marston's acquires Charles Wells brewing and beer business for 55 mln pounds

May 18 (Reuters) - Marston's Plc :Acquisition of charles wells brewing and beer business for £55 million.Transaction to be funded through equity placing as announced today.Roic expected to exceed 18% in third full year.Marston's plc - expects to achieve synergies of £4 million by financial year 2019.

Marston's H1 revenue up 4.5 pct to 202.6 mln STG

May 18 (Reuters) - Marston's Plc :H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2.7 percent to 33.7 million stg.Interim dividend up 3.8 percent to 2.7 penceper share.H1 revenue rose 4.5 percent to 202.6 million stg.Interim results for 26 weeks ended 1 april 2017.Revenue and earnings growth despite easter falling later this year in second half.Easter impact on profit before tax estimated at £1.5 million.Statutory profit before tax up 61% reflecting positive movement in valuation of swaps for period.

Marston's announces new bank facility to replace 257.5 mln pounds existing facility

Marston's Plc : Has agreed a new bank facility to replace 257.5 mln pounds existing facility which was due to expire in November 2018 . New facility extends to March 2022 . Comprises a 320 million pounds loan commitment, with an incremental 40 million pounds accordion facility providing additional flexibility, at improved terms .New facility will be provided by Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander and Bank Of Ireland.

Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 percent over recent 10 weeks

Marston's Plc : Year-End trading update . Have made good progress this year with underlying profit before tax in line with management expectations . In destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 2.3 pct ahead of last year including food like-for-like sales growth of 1.7 pct . Wet like-for-like sales growth of 2.3 pct, underpinned by strong growth in room income . In last 10 weeks of period like-for-like sales have grown 1.8 pct . Operating margin is in line with last year and we completed 22 new pubs and bars and six lodges in financial year just ended . Marston's - in 2017 financial year we plan to open at least 22 pubs and bars and at least five lodges with openings programme weighted towards second half year . Continue to have a good pipeline of sites to maintain similar levels of expansion for foreseeable future . In taverns, like-for-like sales were 2.7 pct ahead of last year, with growth of 2.0 pct in last 10 weeks including a strong performance in our franchise estate . In leased, like-for-like profits are estimated to be up 2 pct compared to last year. . Marston's - in brewing, our beer brands have performed very strongly, with own-brand volumes up 13 pct for financial year and profits in line with management expectations. .Trading has continued at similar levels since year end which is encouraging.

Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 pct over recent 16 weeks

Marston's Plc : Have continued to make progress in line with our expectations . In destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 42 week period were 2.5 pct ahead of last year . In most recent 16 weeks of period, like-for-like sales were up 1.8 pct despite anticipated adverse impact of Euro 2016 football tournament . Remain on track to meet our growth targets for 22 pub restaurants and bars in current financial year in addition to six lodges .We have not seen any discernible impact on trading to date.

Marston's says on track for the full year

Marston's Plc : Full year plans on track, performance to date in line with expectations . At least 20 new pubs this financial year, including two revere bars . H1 underlying pretax profit rose 11.8 percent to 33.1 million stg .Interim dividend up 4 percent to 2.6 penceper share.

Marston's PLC proposes final dividend

Marston's PLC:Says final dividend for 2015 of 4.5p per share amounting to £25.8 million has been proposed for approval at annual general meeting.Says that subject to approval at annual general meeting, this dividend will be paid on Feb. 1, 2016 to those shareholders on register at close of business on Dec. 18, 2015.