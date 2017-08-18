Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Says Moneyline Portfolio Investments reduces stake in co by 3.18 percent to 6.76 percent.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 665.8 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 917.5 million rupees.Net profit after tax in June quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; total revenue was 1.32 billion rupees.

July 31 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :HDFC ANNOUNCED THAT, SINCE PARTIES UNABLE TO OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVALS TO COMPLETE PROPOSED MERGER, SAID AGREEMENTS STAND TERMINATED."PARTIES WILL NOT BE PURSUING PROPOSED MERGER UNDER SAME".

July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd :Inordinate time associated with finalization and approval of structures led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life.Will pursue acquisition opportunities as the industry further consolidates.

July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Amalgamation agreement between co, Max Life Insurance, Max India and HDFC Standard Life Insurance is not being extended further.Says proposed scheme and applications filed in this regard with stock exchanges should be kindly treated as withdrawn.

May 30 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::March quarter net loss 204.9 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 71.3 million rupees.Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees.

Max Financial Services Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 804.9 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 1.03 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 1.36 billion rupees.

Max Financial Services Ltd : Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter net loss 131.2 million rupees . Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 129.6 million rupees .Max Financial Services Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 130.7 million rupees; total income from operations was 112.7 million rupees.

: HDFC exec says expects Max Life merger to be completed within 12 months ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Standard Life :Says will have 24.1 percent stake in hfdc life following hdfc life/max group tie-up.