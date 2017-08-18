Edition:
United States

Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

561.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs567.70
Open
Rs568.60
Day's High
Rs569.85
Day's Low
Rs557.55
Volume
60,241
Avg. Vol
781,746
52-wk High
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Max Financial Services says Moneyline Portfolio Investments reduces stake in co to 6.76 pct
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 02:20am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Says Moneyline Portfolio Investments reduces stake in co by 3.18 percent to 6.76 percent.  Full Article

India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 665.8 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 917.5 million rupees.Net profit after tax in June quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; total revenue was 1.32 billion rupees.  Full Article

Standard Life notes Max Financial Services withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 11:14am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :HDFC ANNOUNCED THAT, SINCE PARTIES UNABLE TO OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVALS TO COMPLETE PROPOSED MERGER, SAID AGREEMENTS STAND TERMINATED."PARTIES WILL NOT BE PURSUING PROPOSED MERGER UNDER SAME".  Full Article

Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 01:48am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd :Inordinate time associated with finalization and approval of structures led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life.Will pursue acquisition opportunities as the industry further consolidates.  Full Article

Max Financial Services withdraws merger agreement with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 01:08am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Amalgamation agreement between co, Max Life Insurance, Max India and HDFC Standard Life Insurance is not being extended further.Says proposed scheme and applications filed in this regard with stock exchanges should be kindly treated as withdrawn.  Full Article

India's Max Financial Services March-qtr loss narrows
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:13am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::March quarter net loss 204.9 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 71.3 million rupees.Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees.  Full Article

Max Financial Services Dec-qtr profit falls
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 03:32am EST 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 804.9 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 1.03 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 1.36 billion rupees.  Full Article

Max Financial Services Sept qtr loss widens
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 04:44am EDT 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter net loss 131.2 million rupees . Max Financial Services Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 129.6 million rupees .Max Financial Services Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 130.7 million rupees; total income from operations was 112.7 million rupees.  Full Article

HDFC exec says Max Life merger expected to be completed within 12 months
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 09:15am EDT 

: HDFC exec says expects Max Life merger to be completed within 12 months ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

Standard Life to have 24.1 pct stake in HFDC Life
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 09:11am EDT 

Standard Life :Says will have 24.1 percent stake in hfdc life following hdfc life/max group tie-up.  Full Article

Max Financial Services Ltd News

Photo

Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial

MUMBAI Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in India's Max Financial Services Ltd on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

» More MAXI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials