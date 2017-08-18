Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)
561.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-6.40 (-1.13%)
Rs567.70
Rs568.60
Rs569.85
Rs557.55
60,241
781,746
Rs683.95
Rs485.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Max Financial Services says Moneyline Portfolio Investments reduces stake in co to 6.76 pct
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd
India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd
Standard Life notes Max Financial Services withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life
July 31 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc
Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life
July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd
Max Financial Services withdraws merger agreement with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd
India's Max Financial Services March-qtr loss narrows
May 30 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd
Max Financial Services Dec-qtr profit falls
Max Financial Services Ltd
Max Financial Services Sept qtr loss widens
Max Financial Services Ltd
HDFC exec says Max Life merger expected to be completed within 12 months
: HDFC exec says expects Max Life merger to be completed within 12 months ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)). Full Article
Standard Life to have 24.1 pct stake in HFDC Life
Standard Life
Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
MUMBAI Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in India's Max Financial Services Ltd on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.