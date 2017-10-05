Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :DigitalGlobe announces planned departure of CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr following successful closing of merger with MDA.Digitalglobe Inc - Tarr will serve as an advisor to Maxar Technologies through at least January 2018.
Full Article
Oct 5 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :MDA announces senior leadership team appointments following closing of its acquisition of DigitalGlobe.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates - William McCombe is appointed Chief Financial Officer of MDA.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - William McCombe replaces Anil Wirasekara as CFO.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates-Anil Wirasekara to continue with co as Senior Financial Executive based in Canada.
Full Article
Sept 8 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd :MDA signs contract to provide communications subsystem for AMOS-17 satellite.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - signed contract with Boeing Satellite Systems to supply a communication antenna subsystem for AMOS-17 satellite..
Full Article
July 27 (Reuters) - Digitalglobe Inc :DigitalGlobe shareowners approve merger with MDA.Says approximately 93 percent of shares represented and voting at meeting voted in favor of merger.
Full Article
July 27 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd :MDA reports second quarter 2017 results, declares quarterly dividend.Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.29.Q2 revenue c$503.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$478 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.37per share.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - Total funded order backlog of $2.0 billion as at June 30, 2017, consistent with balance as at March 31, 2017.Qtrly earnings per share $0.69.
Full Article
July 12 (Reuters) - MacDonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd ::MDA and DigitalGlobe provide update on merger.MDA & DigitalGlobe have withdrawn, re-filed their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in U.S..Upon acceptance of re-filing, CFIUS will initiate a new 30-day review period.Companies now expect to close merger during current calendar quarter or shortly thereafter.
Full Article
May 3 (Reuters) - MDA ::MDA reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 operating earnings per share c$1.23.Q1 revenue c$494.3 million versus i/b/e/s view c$511.4 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says had total funded order backlog of $2.0 billion as at march 31, 2017.Says qtrly earnings per share $0.15.
Full Article
April 19 (Reuters) - Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd ::Has signed a contract for approximately CA$5 million with airbus defence and space.Contract is to provide four communication antenna subsystems and control electronics.
Full Article
DigitalGlobe Inc : DigitalGlobe-If deal's terminated by co or parent under specified circumstances, co or parent to pay termination fee of $85 million to other party - sec filing .Digitalglobe-Deal provides parent will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of u.s. $150 million if deal is terminated under specified circumstances.
Full Article
Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd : Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018 . MDA will acquire digitalglobe for us$35.00 per share . Says digitalglobe common share will be exchanged for us$17.50 in cash and 0.3132 mda common shares . MDA to acquire digitalglobe, creating industry leader in end-to-end space systems, earth imagery and geospatial solutions . Deal is a combination of cash and stock . Transaction values digitalglobe at an equity value of approximately c$3.1 billion . Deal anticipated to deliver c$75-150 million in run-rate synergies by 2019 . Transaction values digitalglobe at an enterprise value of c$4.7 billion . As part of transaction, MDA will apply to list its shares on NYSE in addition to TSX . Upon completion of transaction, combined company will continue to execute its "U.S. Access plan strategy" . Deal unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies, and is expected to close in second half of 2017 . U.S. access plan strategy to include reorganization of all or part of combined Co's corporate, operating structure . Howard Lance, president and chief executive officer of MDA will lead combined company . U.S. access plan strategy to ensure that ultimate parent of digitalglobe is incorporated in U.S. By end of 2019.
Full Article