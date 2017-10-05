Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DigitalGlobe announces planned departure of CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :DigitalGlobe announces planned departure of CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr following successful closing of merger with MDA.Digitalglobe Inc - ‍Tarr will serve as an advisor to Maxar Technologies through at least January 2018​.

MDA appoints senior leadership team following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe

Oct 5 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :MDA announces senior leadership team appointments following closing of its acquisition of DigitalGlobe.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates - William McCombe is appointed Chief Financial Officer of MDA.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - ‍William McCombe replaces Anil Wirasekara as CFO.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates-‍Anil Wirasekara to continue with co as Senior Financial Executive based in Canada​.

MacDonald Dettwiler signs contract to provide communications subsystem for AMOS-17 satellite

Sept 8 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd :MDA signs contract to provide communications subsystem for AMOS-17 satellite.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - signed contract with Boeing Satellite Systems to supply a communication antenna subsystem for AMOS-17 satellite.​.

DigitalGlobe shareowners approve merger with MDA

July 27 (Reuters) - Digitalglobe Inc :DigitalGlobe shareowners approve merger with MDA.Says approximately 93 percent of shares represented and voting at meeting voted in favor of merger.

MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd reports Q2 earnings per share $0.69

July 27 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd :MDA reports second quarter 2017 results, declares quarterly dividend.Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.29.Q2 revenue c$503.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$478 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.37per share.MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - Total funded order backlog of $2.0 billion as at June 30, 2017, consistent with balance as at March 31, 2017.Qtrly earnings per share $0.69.

MDA and DigitalGlobe provide update on merger

July 12 (Reuters) - MacDonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd ::MDA and DigitalGlobe provide update on merger.MDA & DigitalGlobe have withdrawn, re-filed their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in U.S..Upon acceptance of re-filing, CFIUS will initiate a new 30-day review period.Companies now expect to close merger during current calendar quarter or shortly thereafter.

MDA reports first quarter 2017 results

May 3 (Reuters) - MDA ::MDA reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 operating earnings per share c$1.23.Q1 revenue c$494.3 million versus i/b/e/s view c$511.4 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says had total funded order backlog of $2.0 billion as at march 31, 2017.Says qtrly earnings per share $0.15.

MDA to provide communication antenna subsystems

April 19 (Reuters) - Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd ::Has signed a contract for approximately CA$5 million with airbus defence and space.Contract is to provide four communication antenna subsystems and control electronics.

DigitalGlobe on termination of deal by co or parent under specified circumstances, co or parent to pay fee of $85 mln to other party

DigitalGlobe Inc : DigitalGlobe-If deal's terminated by co or parent under specified circumstances, co or parent to pay termination fee of $85 million to other party - sec filing .Digitalglobe-Deal provides parent will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of u.s. $150 million if deal is terminated under specified circumstances.

MDA to acquire Digitalglobe

Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd : Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018 . MDA will acquire digitalglobe for us$35.00 per share . Says digitalglobe common share will be exchanged for us$17.50 in cash and 0.3132 mda common shares . MDA to acquire digitalglobe, creating industry leader in end-to-end space systems, earth imagery and geospatial solutions . Deal is a combination of cash and stock . Transaction values digitalglobe at an equity value of approximately c$3.1 billion . Deal anticipated to deliver c$75-150 million in run-rate synergies by 2019 . Transaction values digitalglobe at an enterprise value of c$4.7 billion . As part of transaction, MDA will apply to list its shares on NYSE in addition to TSX . Upon completion of transaction, combined company will continue to execute its "U.S. Access plan strategy" . Deal unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies, and is expected to close in second half of 2017 . U.S. access plan strategy to include reorganization of all or part of combined Co's corporate, operating structure . Howard Lance, president and chief executive officer of MDA will lead combined company . U.S. access plan strategy to ensure that ultimate parent of digitalglobe is incorporated in U.S. By end of 2019.