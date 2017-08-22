Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)
412.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.30 (-0.55%)
Rs414.65
Rs412.10
Rs416.00
Rs408.55
42,655
171,254
Rs445.00
Rs311.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
Mayur Uniquoters seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Suresh Poddar as chairman, MD
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
Mayur Uniquoters Dec qtr profit falls
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
Mayur Uniquoters Sept-qtr profit rises
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
Mayur Uniquoters to consider share buyback
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares fourth interim dividend
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declared fourth interim dividend of 0.85 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company.Says the said dividend will be paid on or after March 24, 2016. Full Article
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares interim dividend
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 0.80 Indian (i.e. 16 pct.) per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 256.8 million rupees versus profit 246.7 million rupees year ago