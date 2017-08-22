Edition:
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)

MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

412.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.30 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs414.65
Open
Rs412.10
Day's High
Rs416.00
Day's Low
Rs408.55
Volume
42,655
Avg. Vol
171,254
52-wk High
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00

Latest Key Developments

India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 05:52am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mayur Uniquoters Ltd :June quarter profit 256.8 million rupees versus profit 246.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.55 billion rupees versus 1.43 billion rupees year ago.Says declared interim dividend of 0.50 rupees/share.  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Suresh Poddar as chairman, MD
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 06:27am EST 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Suresh Poddar as chairman, MD.  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters Dec qtr profit falls
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 05:00am EST 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd : Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - dec quarter net profit 186.2 million rupees versus profit 198.9 million rupees year ago . Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 1.23 billion rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago .Mayur Uniquoters Ltd says declared interim dvivdend of INR 0.25 per share.  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters Sept-qtr profit rises
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 06:02am EST 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 198.4 million rupees versus 197.6 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 1.34 billion rupees versus 1.50 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters to consider share buyback
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 08:00am EDT 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd : Board to consider buyback of equity shares .  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares fourth interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 05:44am EDT 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declared fourth interim dividend of 0.85 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company.Says the said dividend will be paid on or after March 24, 2016.  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 05:31am EST 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 0.80 Indian (i.e. 16 pct.) per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company.  Full Article

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

