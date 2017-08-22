Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mayur Uniquoters Ltd :June quarter profit 256.8 million rupees versus profit 246.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.55 billion rupees versus 1.43 billion rupees year ago.Says declared interim dividend of 0.50 rupees/share.

Mayur Uniquoters seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Suresh Poddar as chairman, MD

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Suresh Poddar as chairman, MD.

Mayur Uniquoters Dec qtr profit falls

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd : Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - dec quarter net profit 186.2 million rupees versus profit 198.9 million rupees year ago . Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 1.23 billion rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago .Mayur Uniquoters Ltd says declared interim dvivdend of INR 0.25 per share.

Mayur Uniquoters Sept-qtr profit rises

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 198.4 million rupees versus 197.6 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 1.34 billion rupees versus 1.50 billion rupees year ago.

Mayur Uniquoters to consider share buyback

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd : Board to consider buyback of equity shares .

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares fourth interim dividend

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declared fourth interim dividend of 0.85 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company.Says the said dividend will be paid on or after March 24, 2016.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares interim dividend

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declares second interim dividend of 0.80 Indian (i.e. 16 pct.) per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company.