MBB SE (MBBG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MBB SE says unit Aumann acquires USK Karl Utz Sondermaschinen GmbH

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MBB SE ::SUBSIDIARY AUMANN AG << >> ACQUIRES AUTOMATION SPECIALIST USK AND MODIFIES THE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR 2017.‍AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION OF USK, ANNUALISED REVENUE OF MBB GROUP AMOUNTS TO MORE THAN EUR450 MLN​.

MBB H1 ‍EBITDA up 34.9 pct at EUR 21.0 million​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - MBB SE :DGAP-NEWS: MBB SE INCREASES REVENUE TO EUR193.9 MILLION AND EPS TO EUR1.26 IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR.H1 ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 34.9% FROM EUR15.6 MILLION TO EUR21.0 MILLION​.‍UNDERPINS FORECAST OF REVENUE OF EUR390 MILLION AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST EUR2.16 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​.

MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%

June 13 (Reuters) - MBB SE ::MBB SE: FREE FLOAT HAS INCREASED TO 35.2%.‍ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB​.INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDING OF SELLING SHAREHOLDERS IS NOW 32.4% EACH (OR TOGETHER 64.8%).

MBB says entities related to founding families intend to sell shares in MBB

June 12 (Reuters) - MBB SE :ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES ANNOUNCE SALE OF SHARES IN MBB SE.ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER HAVE NOTIFIED MBB SE THAT THEY INTEND TO SELL AND TRANSFER A TOTAL OF UP TO 400,000 SHARE OF MBB.WE BELIEVE THAT INCREASE IN FREE FLOAT FROM CURRENT APPROX. 29% TO UP TO APPROX. 35% WILL SUPPORT AN INCLUSION OF MBB INTO S-DAX.IN CASE OF A PLACEMENT IN FULL, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS WOULD DECREASE THEIR INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDING TO APPROX. 32.5% (OR TOGETHER APPROX. 65%).SELLING SHAREHOLDERS HAVE INFORMED US ABOUT THEIR COMMITMENT TO A TWELVE-MONTHS LOCK-UP PERIOD FOR THEIR REMAINING SHAREHOLDINGS.

MBB Q1 EBITDA up 38.0 pct at 10.8 million euros

May 5 (Reuters) - MBB SE :Increases revenue by 25 pct to 98.2 million euros ($107.86 million)and EPS by 38% to eur 0.77 compared to first quarter of the prior year.Q1 EBITDA increased by 38.0% to eur 10.8 million (previous year: eur 7.8 million).To propose an again increased dividend of eur 0.61 per share or eur4.0 million (previous year eur 0.59 per share of eur 3.9 million) next to a special dividend in same amount.Q1 consolidated earnings for first three months of 2017 amounted to eur 5.1 million which also significantly exceeds previous year with eur 3.7 million.Results underpin management forecast for 2017 with revenues of eur 390 million and earnings on level of previous year despite partial disposal of participation in Aumann.

MBB SE: proposes a special dividend following the Aumann IPO

MBB SE : Proposes a special dividend following the Aumann IPO and projects further strong revenue growth to 390 million euros ($415.47 million)in 2017 . In 2016, MBB SE generated record revenue of 332.2 million euros (prior year 252.8 million euros) and thus grows by 31.4% . FY EBITDA has reached a new all-time high with 30.4 million euros(prior year 24.8 million euros) as well and EBITDA margin amounts to 9.1% . FY consolidated earnings amount to 14.3 million euros (prior year 11.8 million euros) . For 2017, MBB forecasts organic revenue growth of 18% to 390 million euros . Will propose to annual general meeting to be held on 28 June 2017 an increased dividend of eur61 cent/share or eur4.0 million (prior year eur59 cent/share or 3.9 million euros) .Due to successful aumann IPO, a special dividend in an equal amount will be proposed as well, so that in total 8.0 million euros shall be distributed to shareholders.

Aumann AG: IPO offer period starts March 13, 2017

Aumann AG: BaFin approves securities prospectus for planned IPO .Offer period starts March 13, 2017 and is expected to end on March 23, 2017.

MBB SE says unit Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24

MBB SE : Said on Thursdsay subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24, 2017 . Price range set between 35 and 43 euros per share . Primary offering of 1.5 million shares for the funding of e-mobility growth and secondary offering of 4.48 million shares including a potential overallotment .Free float of up to 46.4%; MBB will remain majority shareholder after IPO.

MBB SE says unit Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24

MBB SE : Said on Thursdsay subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24, 2017 . Price range set between 35 and 43 euros per share . Primary offering of 1.5 million shares for the funding of e-mobility growth and secondary offering of 4.48 million shares including a potential overallotment .Free float of up to 46.4%; MBB will remain majority shareholder after IPO.

MBB SE says subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO

MBB SE : Subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO . Aumann plans listing on prime standard of Frankfurt stock exchange during first half of 2017 as well as a capital increase with primary proceeds of around 60 million euros ($63.4 million) to finance expected growth .Planned secondary offering by MBB should allow for a free float of 40-47 pct ; MBB will remain majority shareholder.